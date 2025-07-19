How Harvie Moeai is an Important Piece for Arizona
The Arizona Wildcats are after the better part of the 2026 recruiting class, as they have landed many different players from the top of their board at a plethora of different positions. This includes players on both the offensive and the defensive side of the football. This is what they have done so well, as they currently sit at 20 commits in the class.
One of the players they landed is very talented prospect Harvie Moeai. Moeai is one of the better players in the class, and holds offers from many different schools.
He committed to the Wildcats on June 9th. This commitment came at one of the best times, as this was before they hit their recruiting peak, which they are still in to this day. He plays on the defensive line, and will play EDGE at the next level for the Wildcats
He is a huge piece to the puzzle because of the loyalty he has to the program. He has no plans of backing off his commitment, and has no plans of visiting any other programs.
As mentioned, he joined the class at the right time, so one would have to argue that he was not a premier piece to the uphill climb that started shortly after his commitment. He detailed with Arizona Wildcats On SI how excited he was to be joining the program as a commit.
"I’m very thankful to be an Arizona commit and be a part of this program," Moeai said to Arizona Wildcats On SI. "There’s no other place I would rather be. The coaching staff here is building something special, and I’m very glad that I get to be part of that vision."
He also detailed his loyalness when speaking to Arizona Wildcats On SI followeing his commitment to the football program.
"The reason I picked Arizona is because I know their program will not only help me achieve my goals of being successful in football, but also being successful in life. They have the resources to make me a better person, which I think is far more important than being an athlete. Football helps us learn the attributes to having a good life, but I believe it can be much more important than that. I'm locked down in my recruitment. I’m not interested in anyone else but Arizona."
