EXCLUSIVE: Harvie Moeai Details His Commitment To The Wildcats

First off i’d like to thank my Heavenly Father for the blessings that he’s given me! After great official visit i’m truly thankful to announce i’m 1000% committed to the University of Arizona! @coachjhemm @CoachJsalavea @ArizonaFBall @CoachBrennan @BrandonHuffman @BlairAngulo pic.twitter.com/weGS4wEAVq