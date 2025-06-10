EXCLUSIVE: Harvie Moeai Details His Commitment To The Wildcats
The Arizona Wildcats have been looking to build their 2026 recruiting class with all of the top players that they are recruiting both inside and outside of the state lines.
One of the players that they have already bought in and committed to the Arizona Wildcats is Harvie Moeai. Moeai is a three-star EDGE from Skyridge High School in Lehi, Utah. The Utah prospect committed to the Wildcats on Monday and recently caught up with Arizona Wildcats On SI.
"I’m very thankful to be an Arizona commit and be a part of this program," Moeai said to Arizona Wildcats On SI. "There’s no other place I would rather be. The coaching staff here is building something special, and I’m very glad that I get to be part of that vision."
There are many players already committed to the class and have made this class very successful early on. But what about the future? Moeai confirmed with Arizona Wildcats On SI that he is excited for what's to come.
"I feel that the class has been very successful. Many of the recruits that I was with on my visit have committed already. That shows that this program is doing something right. I’m very excited to see many more recruits come to Arizona."
The talented prospect has already started to peer recruit, but has yet to make a decision on where he is going. Other than that, peer recruiting is a big question mark.
"The recruit that I connected with the most hasn’t decided where he will commit. Other than that, I haven’t really thought about peer recruiting yet."
The talented recruit will be locking down his recruitment, as he confirms with Arizona Wildcats On SI that he isn't interested in any other programs.
"I'm locked down in my recruitment. I’m not interested in anyone else but Arizona."
The Arizona Wildcats commit had many reasons for committing to them. He explained why he committed to Arizona with Arizona Wildcats On SI.
"The reason I picked Arizona is because I know their program will not only help me achieve my goals of being successful in football, but also being successful in life. They have the resources to make me a better person, which I think is far more important than being an athlete. Football helps us learn the attributes to having a good life, but I believe it can be much more important than that."