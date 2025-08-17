Arizona Target Joshua Sam-Epelle and Douglas County Win Opener
The state of Georgia got its season started officially this week, with many games already being played. This includes the best of the best teams inside the state, as many teams that were at the top of the rankings last season have started where they left off.
The state of Georgia had many different key games, including the games that were part of the Corky Kell + Dave Hunter Classic. This is an event that is held multiple days, and is the host of many top matchups in the nation. The event closed on Saturday with arguably the most intriguing matchup in the Corky Kell slate.
That matchup came as Douglas County played against North Gwinnett inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which is the home of the Atlanta Falcons.
The game was quite the one to watch, as it was the host of many different high-level prospects, with a large majority of them coming from the Douglas County sideline. One of the players who played for Douglas County on Saturday night was Aaron Gregory, who is a wide receiver commit in the 2026 class for the Texas A&M Aggies. He was the biggest name in the contest, as Devin Carter (Florida State Commit) was ruled out. He had a solid showing on the field, but that was all thanks to the men up front who protected his QB.
Arizona Target Joshua Sam-Epelle and Douglas County Win Opener
One of the players upfront for the Douglas County program was Joshua Sam-Epelle, who is one of the better prospects in the 2027 class. He is the prospect who was made famous on social media for his towering 6-foot-9 frame that has teammates and the rest of the world looking up to him. Sam-Epelle was a major force to be reckoned with, as he was dominant at the point of the attack on Saturday.
The 6-foot-9 prospect wasn't someone you were seeing being beaten often, and in fact, he was hardly being beaten hardly all. He proved to be one of the better players in the state of Georgia, as well as one of the better players in the nation.
Douglas County went into the win column after an amazing performance by their players and some favorable play calling to end the Corky Kell off right. The victory came following a thrilling fourth quarter of action. The final score was 21-7 in favor of the Arizona Wildcats target and his program to end a great week of Georgia High School football.
Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click here!