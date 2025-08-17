Arizona Recruiting Held Silent in August Thus Far
The Arizona Wildcats had an amazing recruiting stretch recently that came to a yield following a couple-month stretch of pure dominance in the 2026 recruiting class. The Arizona Wildcats have landed many different commits in the class of 2026, as they have landed many players, and even some players that they didn't expect to land for quite some time, as they were playing behind.
One of the players that they were playing behind for in the 2026 recruiting class is Oscar Rios. If you are an Arizona fan, you should already know the ins and outs of his commitment, but if you don't, allow me to break it down for you. Rios was previously committed to the Purdue Boilermakers before he announced he would be de-committing. Following his de-commitment, he would start to visit schools, and officially visited three programs, despite one program starting to stick out like a sore thumb.
The school that was sticking out like a sore thumb was the UCLA Bruins, who was the only other team to be named as a finalist other than the Arizona Wildcats. In great recruiting fashion, the Wildcats made a move that would be unforgettable and landed the talented prospect. Was the UCLA hype a smoke screen?
Maybe. However, this was at the end of June, which helped cap off an amazing month. They would have a great month of July as well, as they landed many different commitments in the month of July. This includes the commitment of arguably their best defensive player in the class, Keytrin Harris. Harris is one of the better defensive linemen in the country, with plenty of potential to finish this class as a high four-star prospect.
He was also joined by many different recruits in the month, including Khalil Sanogo, who committed shortly after Harris committed. This was great news for the Arizona Wildcats, but what people didn't catch on to is the fact that they have had such a silent month.
The Wildcats may have had a silent month thus far, but that doesn't mean it will finish that way, and even if it does it won't be the end of the world, as their main focus in the class at this time is getting the people they have ready to sign in December.
The Arizona Wildcats have a great class, and even if they don't land anyone else they will be just fine.
