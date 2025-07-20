Arizona 2027 Target Named as a Top Tackler in California
The Arizona Wildcats are one of the better teams in the nation when it comes to recruiting players from the west side of the United States map. They have many different prospects that have committed to them in the 2026 class from out west, while a large majority of the players have ties to the west.
The Wildcats have many commits in the 2026 class, but have started to recruit the class of 2027 really hard. This includes the offensive and defensive side of the football. One of their top targets is one of the best offensive players in the nation. That player is an extremely talented prospect from the state of California, Duece Jones-Drew.
Jones-Drew is one of the better players in the state of California, and is a running back prospect. The running back prospect currently attends De La Salle High School in California, and has a deep family when it comes to football, as his dad is one of the greatest players of all time. His dad is a former NFL running back and Jacksonville Jaguars legend, Maurice Jones-Drew.
The son of the NFL legend has made headlines for his athleticism, but what people don't tend to realize is that he isn't just a star on the offensive side. The talented running back is a star on the defensive side of the football as well.
Jones-Drew is one of the top players in the state of California, and more specifically, the northern part of the state, as he is one of the best tacklers in the country. A recent statistic showed that he is one of the better tacklers in the state and is in the top 20 in the north with 140 tackles.
This is higher than many of the nation's best defenders, who will be going to college to play defense. The Wildcats have many different players committed with fewer tackles than that, which is worth noting, as the prospect can play both ways.
Just because he finished with all of those tackles doesn't mean he will be playing on the defensive side of the football, as he will be playing running back at a high level in college. The Wildcats will do whatever they can to land the prospect. Jones-Drew is still far off from committing, but whichever team wins the crown jewel target will be getting a star on both the offensive side of the football and the defensive side of the football.
