Overlooking Arizona's 2027 WR Targets
The Arizona Wildcats are one of the better recruiting programs in the current class and future classes. One of the classes that they recruit very well is the 2027 recruiting cycle, as they have landed some of the better players in the 2026 class.
The 2027 class has many elite prospects, and the Wildcats are hunting for them, as there are many different positions that they are looking to recruit heavily is the wide receiver position, as they want the best of the best in their class, with the hopes of adding their future QB commit some weapons.
They have offered over 20 players at the wide receiver position, and have been in play for many of these targets. Here are some of the names you should know, as they continue to grow their class of 2027 recruiting board.
Demare Dezeurn - Uncommitted
If you are wanting a speedy receiver in the 2027 class, one could argue that there is no one better than Dezeurn. He is a star when it comes to both the football field and track. He is one of the better targets in their class, and resides in the state of California, which is a place that they will target heavily.
Donovan McNabb Jr - Uncommitted
McNabb is the son of former NFL star Donovan McNabb, but instead of playing QB like his father, he will be playing wide receiver. he is extremely talented, and brings a lot of key qualities to the football field like his undeniable speed and work ethic.
Osani Gayles - Uncommitted
Gayles is one of the better players in the state of Florida, as he attends IMG Academy. According to 247Sports, he is one of the better players in the nation, and the best player that the Wildcats have offered at the position, as he is ranked as the 78th player in the class.
The full list is below.
• Osani Gayles
• Damani Warren
• Dontay Tyson
• Demare Dezeurn
• Julian Caldwell
• Trenton Yancey
• Ty Johnson
• Zerek Sidney
• Antayvious Ellis
• Kingston Celifie
• Gavin Honore (Georgia Commit)
• Delontay Williams
• Damani Porras
• Gianni Haynes
• Trey Smith
• Chris Flores
• Donovan McNabb Jr
• Tre Brown
• Kingston Parks
• RJ Gory
• Austin Coles
• Relando Jefferson
The Wildcats will hope for the best, but they will control their destiny when it comes to the wide receivers in the 2027 class, as they have one of the better college football assistant coaches in Bobby Wade.
