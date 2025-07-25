EXCLUSIVE: Kingston Parks Talks Arizona's Bobby Wade and More
The Arizona Wildcats have been one of the better teams in the country when it comes to the recruiting factor of things. The Wildcats are in a good spot when it comes to the 2026 recruiting class, as they have landed a large majority of their top players in the class. They still have a few names that they are targeting, but a large majority of the Wildcats' targets are already in the boat.
One thing that they do well in the recruiting scene is target players from future classes. In this case they are targeting players in the 2027 class, as they look to get off to a head start. They have been targeting a plethora of different positions, including the wide receiver position.
On the wide receiver board, they have offered many different players. They have offered players from all over the place, including the state of Texas. They have offered Crowley High School football star Kingston Parks. Parks is one of the better wide receivers in the class, as he holds offers from many different schools, including the Utah Utes, the Sacramento State Hornets, the Arizona Wildcats, and others.
He recently caught up with Arizona Wildcats On SI to discuss many important details, and update his recruitment, as he is set for what could be the most important season of his football career.
"As an upcoming junior, I’ve been locked in and focused on taking my game to the next level," the Arizona Wildcats target stated when speaking to Arizona Wildcats On SI about his most recent upodates.
There is a specific coach that has helped him keep his mindset after receiving his offer.
"Coach Wade has helped sharpen my mindset after getting the Arizona offer."
There are many different schools that have started to reach out to him in his recruitment. He is one of the better players in the nation, and deserves the attention he is receiving.
"Right now, I’m keeping my recruitment open, but my top schools are North Texas, Utah, and Arizona. I’m staying humble, staying hungry, and ready to prove myself every time I step on the field. Two more seasons to rack up some offers!"
He left off by providing an update on a school he visited last season, as well as what is next for him.
"I recently went on a visit to Utah for a game day. But as far as that I’ve just been hungry and staying working!"
