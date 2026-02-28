Former Wildcat Credits Unique Preparation for NFL Opportunity

Former Arizona defensive back Genesis Smith is looking to make a name for himself during the NFL Draft process as he participates in this week's NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.



The event allows him to stand out among an elite group of peers and prove, to an extent, that he belongs at the next level after a standout career with the Wildcats, despite being overlooked as a high school recruit. Most of Smith's college offers came from G5 and FCS schools, yet he became a vital component of an impressive Arizona secondary through his uncommon work ethic.



Watch Smith discuss below...

"Regardless of where you go, I feel like hard work is going to get you where you need to be," Smith said as he answered questions from the media in Indianapolis. "At the end of the day, hard work and discipline, I feel like that kind of helped my career flourish at the University of Arizona. The coaches are great there. ... I feel lke I continue to build on what I locked in on, and I feel like they helped me flourish as a player."



How Genesis Smith Flourished at Arizona



Smith did indeed flourish on the field over three seasons with the Wildcats, finishing with 164 tackles, five interceptions, 19 pass breakups, four forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries. Now, he's a potential mid-round NFL Draft pick with a unique preparation process that involves watching the game from different angles, including the TV copy of the game tape.



Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona defensive back Genesis Smith (DB47) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"I just watch it as a fan and see how the game progresses in real time," Smith explained. "Just kind of watch it and see if I notice anything from there -- tempo and things like that."



That process has helped Genesis Smith turn into one of the top ballhawking defenders in this class, bringing value to a team with his knack for interceptions on the back end. Doing so seems like a simple ask, but at this high a level, teams intricately strategize around players' abilities, often putting them in situations where they question their instincts.



Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Genesis Smith (12) against the Baylor Bears at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In the NFL, you have to have a high football IQ to play the position and be innately alert to what's going on around you. Smith seems to believe there may be some concerns with that. But at the Combine, he'll get the opportunity to break down film with NFL team brass, and that's where he'll have a real chance to shine, especially with a foot injury keeping him out of some tests.



"I feel like my IQ is hard to see," Smith said. "You just really have to get to know me as a person, get to know me as a player, and sit down one-on-one with me and break down film to understand that aspect of my game."



.@ArizonaFBall S Genesis Smith showing off the bunnies with the 42.5" vertical



2026 NFL Combine on @nflnetwork

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/nhd0KdpB6i — NFL (@NFL) February 27, 2026

Smith's game clearly translates to the NFL. Teams could always use turnovers to gain an advantage, and that's precisely where he excels. Now, he's out to prove that he's a complete football player and potentially become the first Arizona Wildcat selected in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Talk to us today by commenting on our Facebook page!