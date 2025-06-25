Wildcats Athletics Can Have More Players On Scholarship Under Settlement
Monday afternoon the NCAA gave coaches and athletic departments the ability to field teams with unlimited scholarships. The Division I Board of Directors formally adopted the new edicts which will go in effect on July 1.
CBS Sports reported on its website the Board formally approved the House settlement which paved the way for additional scholarships. The Arizona Wildcats football team, for example, can have up all 105 scholarship players on the roster. They can hand out as many scholarships as they desire, so long as it does not exceed the roster limit.
The House settlement approval also essentially allows schools to pay players directly. In the settlement there are provisions for $2.8 billion to be paid to players from the past 10 years for the name, image and likeness opportunities. It also ensures current players will have the ability to sign meaninful NIL agreements.
School can share as high as $20.5 million of athletic revenue generated to its student athletes during this upcoming academic year. There will also be a clearinghouse to approve financial deals for the players and make sure they, and the schools, are in compliance with the settlement.
It is believed this settlement will have a significant impact on women's sports as they will be able to have more money for scholarships. This will help sports like softball, track and field and women's basketball which are considered as non-revenue sports.
"With the court's approval of the House settlement, college sports are entering a new era of increased benefits for college athletes," said Virginia Tech president Tim Sands, chair of the board. "Today's vote to codify the roster provisions of the settlement formally removes limits on scholarships for schools that opt in, dramatically increasing the potential available scholarships for student-athletes across all sports in Division I."
Football teams in the past could have as many players as they wanted on the roster, but were limited to having only 85 on scholarship. Now, they can only have a maximum of 105, but they can give a scholarship to every one on the team if that is what they wish.
Further, under the new roster limits, the NCAA is grandfathering in any players who might exceed the limit of their sport. They will not lose their spots on the roster so long as they remain eligible. It is speculated that over 5,000 student-athletes fall into this category. This was a major hang up in the House settlement.
