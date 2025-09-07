Offensive Standouts From Arizona's Win Over Weber State
The Arizona Wildcats were unstoppable on Saturday in a game where they scored 48 points, generated 556 yards of total offense and were almost perfect at the red zone against their FCS opponent, Weber State.
Overall, Arizona has scored 88 points, gained 900 total yards and has gone 11-12 in the red zone in its first two weeks of play.
"We came into this game expecting the win, and we did that," Head coach Brent Brennan said. "I thought the offense was rolling. And, second week in a row, the defense holds the team without a touchdown. You gotta be fired up about that. So we're excited. It was a good win. Our fans were awesome. Everyone hung in there, you know, I think it was a good night here in Arizona Stadium. So I'm fired up."
Last week, it was the running game that showed speed and physicality; this week, it was the passing game that opened things up and got the offense firing on all cylinders over the course of four quarters.
"It was fun to see us be that explosive offensively," Brennan said. "I think that's one of the things that we'll talk about with Coach Doege. The addition of the receivers that we brought in was exciting to see those explosive plays. I thought Noah had great command of the offense the entire game, so that was really good to see him just operating and executing such a high level."
After Saturday's win, it would be safe to say that the Arizona offense is feeling confident heading into Friday's matchup with Kansas State at home. Here is a look at three players who stood out on offense.
Noah Fifita - 17-22, 373 yards, five touchdowns
Fifita was electric in command of the Wildcats' offense, matching a career high with his five touchdowns. All of his yards and touchdowns were made in less than three quarters of action.
He showed that he was able to clean up the mistakes that were made against Hawaii, being sharper in his decision-making and timing with receivers. He was able to disperse the ball to 12 different receivers.
Fifita completed 77% percent of his passes after a game in which he said he needed to clean up some of his decision-making and timing with his receivers. He passed Anu Solomon in fourth on the list of all-time passing touchdowns and needs eight more to pass Khalil Tate.
Javin "Nunu" Whatley - Five catches, 168 yards, two touchdowns
Whatley lit the Weber State up with a huge first quarter to start Arizona's offensive domination off, catching three receptions for 128 yards and two touchdowns. An 85-yard catch and score was the longest of Fifita's career.
Whatley's big game came after Brennen said that he talked to the Chattanooga transfer about playing faster.
"I was just excited to see him.," Brennan said. "I was on his head on Wednesday about playing faster, just all the time, and I think that showed up tonight. It was awesome...Those balls are on the money. And then Nunu was able to finish them, which was really, really exciting."
Ismail Mahdi - Nine runs, 51 yards, one catch, 27 yards, one touchdown
The talented transfer running back out of Texas State continues to show his versatility in a game where Kedrick Reescano was inactive, leaving most of the rushing duties to him and Quincy Craig.
Mahdi averaged 5.7 yards during the game, gaining all the tough yards and wearing down the Weber State front by both lowering his shoulder when needed and making defenders miss in the open field.
