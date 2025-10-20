Arizona Eyes OSU Transfer, Contact Made
Arizona and head coach Brent Brennan have done a strong job in the 2026 recruiting cycle. As of today, the Wildcats have 20 high school commits in their 2026 class, and they are now turning their attention towards the transfer portal.
While the portal won't open until January, a few players have already announced their intention to enter it, including an Oklahoma State offensive lineman who Arizona has already reportedly contacted.
Arizona Reportedly in Contact With Oklahoma State Transfer
After Oklahoma State parted ways with long-time head coach Mike Gundy, there were a couple of Cowboys who entered the transfer portal or announced their intention to do so. One of those players was Noah McKinney, a redshirt junior offensive tackle who has started six games for Oklahoma State this season.
McKinney shared that he will be finishing out the season with Oklahoma State on X, but will be in the portal when it opens up at the end of the year.
- "Due to rules and changes I’m officially entering the transfer portal, while continuing to finish the season with Oklahoma State," McKinney wrote.
According to On3's Pete Nakos, Arizona is one of 15 teams that have contacted McKinney after he entered. The Wildcats getting in so early on his portal recruitment should allow them to build a relationship with him for a few months before he makes a decision.
While his decision is still a long way away, McKinney would be a big-time addition for Arizona. Four of the five starters on the Wildcats' offensive line are seniors, and the whole unit will need to be overhauled at the end of the 2025 season.
McKinney is both talented and experienced. In addition to his six starts at Oklahoma State this season, he logged four at UNLV in 2024, where he previously played.
Arizona contacting him doesn't mean much at the moment, but it's a positive sign for Wildcats fans that Brennan and his staff are already active in the portal while the season is still going on, as it should allow them to get a head start over other programs.
The Wildcats will face some strong competition if they want to land the young offensive lineman. According to Nakos, some of the nation's top programs, like Ole Miss and Texas A&M, are interested. Still, already contacting him is a great start for Arizona.
