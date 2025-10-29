Arizona Predicted to Land 2027 Three-Star Safety
Arizona and head coach Brent Brennan have been very active on the recruiting trail recently, attempting to land their first commitment of the 2027 cycle. The Wildcats are pursuing many prospects and could be on the verge of securing one.
Arizona has been targeting a three-star safety prospect who will announce his commitment on Wednesday. Ahead of the announcement, Rivals predicted that he would pick the Wildcats.
Will the Wildcats Get Their First 2027 Commitment?
Brennan and his staff have been recruiting Jalani Culpepper, a three-star safety from East View High School in Georgetown, Texas, for most of 2025, extending him an offer in January.
Rivals ranks Culpepper as the No. 734 overall player in the 2027 class, the No. 79 safety prospect, and the No. 94 recruit from Texas. The young safety announced that he will be committing to a school on October 29 at 8:00 p.m. CST, naming Arizona as one of his final four schools alongside SMU, USF, and Houston.
While any of those four programs are in contention to land Culpepper, Rivals' recruiting analysts Adam Gorney and Sam Spiegelman have both logged predictions for him to choose Arizona, with the recruiting site giving the Wildcats a 98.6% chance to do so.
Behind Arizona, Rivals gives SMU the best chance to land Culpepper, but according to the site, those odds are less than 1%.
Culpepper has visited Tucson multiple times since the Wildcats started recruiting him. The safety prospect told Rivals that Arizona has always been one of his top choices and that he appreciates how hands-on they've been in their recruitment.
- “Arizona has always been one of my favorite schools,” Culpepper told Rivals. “I have visited up there numerous times and have been continuing to grow my connection with the coaching staff there. They have been very thorough with recruiting me and have been really hands-on.”
Brennan has steadily progressed as a recruiter each year at Arizona. While the program hasn’t landed a commitment in the 2027 cycle yet, it has the potential to be the head coach's best class yet, and landing Culpepper would be a good start.
Predictions are never guaranteed, but with two of Rivals' experts confident that Arizona is the leader to win Culpepper's recruitment, there's a strong possibility that the Wildcats will get their first 2027 commit tonight.
