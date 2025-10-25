Inside The Wildcats

Arizona Taps St. John Bosco as Key 2027 Target

After extending three offers to 2027 St. John Bosco High School prospects on October 24, the Wildcats have now offered seven total players from the school.

Max Dorsey

Oct 21, 2017; Berkeley, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats helmet sits on the grass in the game against the California Golden Bears during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images / Stan Szeto-Imagn Images
One of the simplest and most effective recruiting strategies in college football is to look to the country's best high school football teams for talent. There's currently no better high school program in California than St. John Bosco, which is ranked 1st in the state.

Arizona and head coach Brent Brennan have been heavily pursuing several players from St. John Bosco in the 2027 cycle, recently offering their fifth, sixth, and seventh prospects from the school.

Which 2027 Prospects Has Arizona Offered From St. John Bosco High School?

Before October 24, Arizona had already extended offers to four 2027 prospects from St. John Bosco: Jalien Hill, a four-star cornerback; Dillon Davis, a three-star safety; Jacob Whitehead, a three-star cornerback; and Justin Coach, a three-star linebacker.

Bosco's quarterback Brodie Scheinberg (#9). The Manatee Hurricanes hosted St. John Bosco (California) with a 31-0 lead over Manatee at halftime. After a long lightning delay the rest of the game was canceled at Joe Kinnan Field at Hawkins Stadium on Friday August 22, 2025, in Bradenton, Florida. / Thomas Bender / Sarasota Herald-Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On October 24, the Wildcats offered three more players from St. John Bosco: Josiah Poyer, a three-star linebacker; Ethan Coach, a three-star linebacker; and Kekoa Peko, a three-star defensive lineman.

This isn't the first time Brennan and his staff have targeted St. John Bosco recruits. In 2026, they also sent out offers to seven prospects from the high school. The Wildcats didn't end up landing any of those players, but they laid the foundation with the St. John Bosco coaching staff, which could help Arizona find success with the 2027 prospects.

Deshawn McKnight
Sep 12, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive lineman Deshawn McKnight (0) celebrates after he tackles the Kansas State Wildcats during the third quarter of the game at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Arizona doesn't have a single commit in the 2027 class, but its effort to recruit St. John Bosco could eventually pay off. Teammates may want to continue playing together in college, and the Wildcats have given them a good opportunity to do so.

Why is Arizona Targeting St. John Bosco?

Arizona could be targeting St. John Bosco targets for numerous reasons. The most straightforward answer is that every player they've offered is more than good enough to play at the Power Four level.

All seven of the 2027 St. John Bosco players Arizona has offered rank in the top 700 of 247Sports' composite rankings. On top of that, St. John Bosco has a history of producing elite college football players.

Former UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen, former Washington cornerback Trent McDuffie, former Ohio State offensive lineman Wyatt Davis, and current Oregon pass rusher Matayo Uiagalelei all started their football careers at St. John Bosco.

Oct 4, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; The helmet of an Arizona Wildcats player is seen in the end zone before the ga,e against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

It will be interesting to see if Arizona ends up landing any commits from the school in the 2027 cycle, but they've certainly been trying to establish a pipeline to one of the best high schools in the country.

Max Doresy
MAX DORSEY

Max Doresy serves as the Western United States College Recruiting Beat Writer On SI. He graduated from the prestigious Syracuse University – S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications. Before that, he worked for the Pro Football Network and was part of the recruiting department for Syracuse University's football program.