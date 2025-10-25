Arizona Taps St. John Bosco as Key 2027 Target
One of the simplest and most effective recruiting strategies in college football is to look to the country's best high school football teams for talent. There's currently no better high school program in California than St. John Bosco, which is ranked 1st in the state.
Arizona and head coach Brent Brennan have been heavily pursuing several players from St. John Bosco in the 2027 cycle, recently offering their fifth, sixth, and seventh prospects from the school.
Which 2027 Prospects Has Arizona Offered From St. John Bosco High School?
Before October 24, Arizona had already extended offers to four 2027 prospects from St. John Bosco: Jalien Hill, a four-star cornerback; Dillon Davis, a three-star safety; Jacob Whitehead, a three-star cornerback; and Justin Coach, a three-star linebacker.
On October 24, the Wildcats offered three more players from St. John Bosco: Josiah Poyer, a three-star linebacker; Ethan Coach, a three-star linebacker; and Kekoa Peko, a three-star defensive lineman.
This isn't the first time Brennan and his staff have targeted St. John Bosco recruits. In 2026, they also sent out offers to seven prospects from the high school. The Wildcats didn't end up landing any of those players, but they laid the foundation with the St. John Bosco coaching staff, which could help Arizona find success with the 2027 prospects.
Arizona doesn't have a single commit in the 2027 class, but its effort to recruit St. John Bosco could eventually pay off. Teammates may want to continue playing together in college, and the Wildcats have given them a good opportunity to do so.
Why is Arizona Targeting St. John Bosco?
Arizona could be targeting St. John Bosco targets for numerous reasons. The most straightforward answer is that every player they've offered is more than good enough to play at the Power Four level.
All seven of the 2027 St. John Bosco players Arizona has offered rank in the top 700 of 247Sports' composite rankings. On top of that, St. John Bosco has a history of producing elite college football players.
Former UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen, former Washington cornerback Trent McDuffie, former Ohio State offensive lineman Wyatt Davis, and current Oregon pass rusher Matayo Uiagalelei all started their football careers at St. John Bosco.
It will be interesting to see if Arizona ends up landing any commits from the school in the 2027 cycle, but they've certainly been trying to establish a pipeline to one of the best high schools in the country.
Tell us your thoughts on Arizona targeting St. John Bosco by commenting on our X account. You can just click the link to find us and be sure to give us a follow.