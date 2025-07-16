Arizona Targeting Brother of SEC QB
The Arizona Wildcats aren’t against going and looking for players who are related to D1 athletes as they look to hopefully land some of these prospects who have been named as some of the best players in the country, regardless of their class.
This is something that they have mainly been doing when it comes to the 2027 and 2028 recruiting class, which includes one of their top 2027 recruiting targets at this time.
That target is the brother of an SEC quarterback: Colton Nussmeier. Nussmeier is the brother of LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, who is one of the best quarterbacks in the SEC and is one of the front-runners for a potential Heisman candidate run.
To say talent runs in the family is an understatement, as the younger brother is one of the top quarterbacks in the country and ranks inside the top 50 overall in the 2027 recruiting class.
The Wildcats will look to land their quarterback commit early, as in the 2026 class, they landed their quarterback semi-late, but luckily, they still landed a very great quarterback, and Oscar Rios. Ideally, you want your quarterback much sooner, and that’s exactly what the wildcat will look to do as they look to land Nussmeier, who has been visiting many schools.
As expected, the biggest competition to the Wildcats will be the LSU Tigers, who will look to keep the legacy of the Nussmeier name in the program. The Tigers have held a great spot with the younger brother of their starting quarterback, which is also something that is worth noting as especially if his older brother, Garrett, has a lot of great things to say about the program.
Garrett has found plenty of success, which will lead to Colton genuinely looking at the LSU Tigers, and that would be hard for the Wildcats to beat, but just because that is hard doesn’t mean the Wildcats won’t target him, as he is still one of the better prospects in the country.
The Wildcats will look to continue to recruit him heavily and hopefully trim him away from the Tigers, but they will have to do a lot of work and make him their priority target in the class in order to do so.
This recruitment is far from over, and no commitment date has been set as of now, but Nussmeier is likely one of the players who will make his commitment earlier in the class instead of looking to hold it out.
