EXCLUSIVE: Get to Know Arizona Commit Keytrin Harris
The Arizona Wildcats have been targeting many different prospects in the 2026 class, and have landed a large majority of these players. This includes players on both sides of the football, with a major hotspot for this class being the defensive line. One of the commits that they landed is 2026 defensive lineman and star prospect Keytrin Harris.
Harris holds offers from many schools, including the Missouri Tigers, the Arizona State Sun Devils, the UCLA Bruins, and many others. He would announce his commitment to the in-state Wildcats in July. He is a star on the field, but what type of person is he off the football field?
Harris recently had a conversation with Arizona Wildcats On SI about this topic of discussion. He would discuss his personal life outside of the game of football, along with discussing what he wants to go to school for and more with Arizona Wildcats On SI in his interview. Here is what he had to say when talking about his personal life.
"I’m a very dedicated and persistent person off the field. I’m always working on studying the game and my skills. But I really try to stay connected outside of football to building my talking skills helping with kids camps, just staying a part of the community," said the talented prospect when speaking to Arizona Wildcats On SI about his life outside of being an Arizona Wildcats commit and on the football field as a whole.
He has many different key qualities and hobbies. One of his favorite things to do is a common hobby for individuals his age. That hobby being a gamer.
"I play my game, work out, and just spend time with loved ones."
There are many things that the talented prospect is interested in. This includes being nice and productive for the youth.
"I’m interested in helping the community, just giving back good information to the youth. I’m also interested in starting my own brand."
The talented prospect is a huge fan of music. He discusses what his favorite type of music is along with his favorite artist at this time.
"Rap, hip hop, R&B, and my favorite rapper is Lil Baby."
The talented prospect has plans for schooling. He has hopes to go to school for something in specific at Arizona.
"I want to go to school for business."
Please make sure you follow us today on our page here for more Wildcats updates!