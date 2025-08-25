Did Arizona Commit Brandon Smith Win in His Season Debut?
The Arizona Wildcats have landed many different players in the 2026 recruiting class, as they continue to look for players to announce their commitment to the Arizona Wildcats.
They have one of the better players in the state of California committed to them already, as he is one of the better players in the class that has already announced his commitment as he announces his commitment back in July, which was a little bit late for many of the commitments that announce their commitment to the Arizona Wildcats.
However he has a different type of athlete as he will be playing running back for the Arizona Wildcats, despite having a background at multiple different positions that would allow him to see the field early no matter where he went, but luckily for the Arizona Wildcats and gaining his commitment he will be playing very early inside the state of Arizona for the blue and red.
That prospect is Brandon Smith, who announced his commitment to the Arizona Wildcats over many of the teams that were already targeting him. As mentioned, though, he has the chance to really be something special at the Arizona Wildcats program.
But before then, he has to focus on his high school season, which is his final high school season of his high school career as he started his season back on Friday with the hopes of winning his very first game of his final season just to be able to have that feeling in the milestone moment that every high school football player wants at the very beginning of their final season as they want to get off on the right foot so they have less to worry about down the line.
And every game, you have a winner and you have a loser, and it's safe to say that Smith and his program are absolutely not the losers in week one.
Did Arizona Commit Brandon Smith Win in His Season Debut?
Smith plays for Central East and their first game was a home game.
The home game was against Inglewood, which went in favor of Smith and his program as they walked away with a 41 to 12 victory. Both teams are overly exciting teams to be watching this season, as both teams are ranked inside the Top 50.
However, the 19th-ranked team from Fresno, California, in the home of Brandon Smith, is the team that walked away, while the 43rd-ranked team in the nation walked away with their first loss, but we look to get back on track this Friday
Please be sure to share your predictions for the Wildcats and the upcoming 2025 season with the team playing Hawaii to open things up. To do so, follow us on our X account by clicking on the link.