Did Arizona Commit Nathan Allen Win His Debut?
The Arizona Wildcats continued land, many different prospects in 2026 recruiting class, which makes them one in the better recruiting teams in the nation as they have a many different talented prospects that would be considered a top player in their class at the position that they have committed to as they have been targeting players at plethora of different positions, simply due to the need that they have in the large demand of players that they need in the 2026 recruiting class as a whole.
One of the many positions that they really need to land in the 2026 recruiting classes, the interior offensive line positions. These positions include the offensive guard positions on both the left and right side, as well as the center position, as they could've really landed many different players on the interior of the offensive line.
This is exactly what they did as multiple players on the interior of the offensive line. They continue to search for more players on the interior of the offense line, but they are likely done in the 2026 recruiting class and will turn their focus to the 2027 recruiting class as this is something that majority of the programs across the nation have been able to do as many reporters, including myself has started to report that the 2026 recruiting class has wrapped up primarily quicker than majority of the classes in the past it is beginning to start a new wave of players committing sooner than they typically would.
One of the players that they landed in the class is Nathan Allen, who is another player that has shown signs of being able to potentially see the football field early in his freshman year with the Arizona Wildcats; however, he has to get through a senior season of high school football first, which has already started for the talented prospect at this time.
The Arizona Wildcats have done a great job with their recruitment. This has allowed him to completely focus on his final high school season, as he is set for his final season with Carlsbad High School. Allen and his high school won their first game.
They defeated Lakewood High School in what was an eventful victory for the Arizona Wildcats commit and his high school football season. They won their first game by way of blowout, with the final score being 43-0.
