Grading Josh Bringuel's Linebackers Heading Into The Bye Week
Arizona is officially heading into its bye week at 4-3 overall and 1-3 in Big 12 conference play, coming off back-to-back losses against BYU in double overtime at home and on a field goal as time expired on the road against Houston.
The Wildcats are taking their bye week to get back to the fundamentals, as head coach Brent Brennan noted following last week's game, as well as during his weekly press conference on Monday.
Arizona linebacker coach Josh Bringuel was brought in this year, back in March, after serving the past six seasons with other college programs.
Bringuel had most recently worked with the linebackers and special teams at Nebraska last season. In 2023, during his first year at Nebraska, he worked with a defense that ranked eighth in the country in rushing defense,13th in scoring defense, and 11th in total defense.
He has also spent time coaching Syracuse and as a student assistant at San Diego State. Bringuel transitioned into coaching football after injuries forced him to retire from the sport. He played in college at San Diego State, which included when current Arizona defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales was part of the Aztecs coaching staff.
Grading Josh Bringuel's Linebacker room: B+
We are only halfway into Bringuel's first year as the Wildcats coaching staff, but we've already seen some progression from the room as a whole both from a depth and overall production standpoint.
Taye Brown and Max Harris have both shown progression as they lead the position group in tackles through seven games. Brown is second on the team with 46 tackles, to go along with one interception and one pass deflection. Harris is third on the team with 45 tackles to go along with one pass deflection and one forced fumble.
Under the guidance of Bringuel, Chase Kennedy has made a smooth transition from being an edge rusher to a full-time linebacker. Kennedy has logged a pair of sacks, and has recently started to see more time back on the defensive line with Tre Smith now out for the season.
Bringuel has helped Riley Wilson progress in his game after being limited to start the season. The transfer is leading the team with three sacks so far this year. Meanwhile the freshman duo of Jabari Mann and Myron Robinson have also shown progression in the Wildcats linebacker room in depth roles.
The defense has become more physical under defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales, and the linebacker room under the guidance of Bringuel has been a big part of that.
