Grading The Arizona Safety Room Heading Into The Bye Week
Despite its struggles the past two weeks against BYU and Houston, it has been an overall strong start to the season for Arizona defensively.
The Wildcats are led by several captains and veterans in the secondary, which includes the safety room led by Dalton Johnson and Genesis Smith.
Through this point in the season, Johnson has recorded a team-high 52 tackles. He has also added one sack, two pass deflections, one fumble recovery and his first interception since the 2023 season. He has been flying all over the field on a weekly basis for Arizona and has been a huge part of its success to this point in the year.
Johnson picked up his interception in the double overtime loss against BYU, while also coming off recording a season-high 11 tackles last week against Houston. He has logged double-digit tackles in four of the seven games this season.
Smith has added 42 tackles, one interception, one forced fumble and a team-high seven pass deflections. He logged a season-high 10 tackles in the loss against BYU in a game where he was flying all over the field as the Wildcats held the Cougars scoreless in the second and third quarters before BYU came storming back late.
With another strong start to the season, Smith has continued to hear his name come up in 206 NFL Draft discussions. Smith came in at No. 8 at the safety position for ESPN's Mel Kiper in his 2026 NFL Draft positional rankings. He should continue to hear his name in more talks as the season continues to progress.
Behind Johnson and Smith in the Wildcats safety room has been Coleman Patmon and Jack Luttrell.
Patmon has tallied five tackles in a reserve role, while Luttrell has pitched in three tackles with one interception. Luttrell saw a significant amount of playing time last season with all the injuries Arizona faced in its secondary and still offers that experience this year if he is needed in an expanded role at any point later in the season.
Grade: B+
The safety room holds two of the leaders and top overall producers for any unit of this year's Wildcats team. The lack of production behind Johnson and Smith is the only slight concern for this position group over the final month of the season following the bye week, but the production Johnson and Smith will continue to bring offers this overall unit a high ceiling for Arizona's defense as a whole.
