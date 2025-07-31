How Important Is 2029 Davin Phipps' Arizona Offer?
The Arizona Wildcats have been targeting one of the better 2029 recruits in the class, which is crazy to think about. One of the offers they have extended is to Davin Phipps, who is an offensive lineman that has yet to even hit high school. This isn't something you typically see, as he is only in middle school even at this moment, as school has yet to kick back up.
This is something that should be cherished, and you know this could give the Wildcats a competitive advantage down the line, as they were his first offer. If he is picking up offers at this age you can be he will be a high rated recruit.
He detailed his offer in the past, as this was a big deal to him, and is a HUGE deal for those who are interested in how early he gained his offer.
"To be offered byArizona is a big achievement, I have been working for this my whole life and for Coach Carter to have faith in me and my abilities is just a very big achievement I feel especially from such a school as Arizona, every year they are a tough team to beat and have built a winning program and a winning culture there," the talented prospect stated whne discussing his Arizona Wildcats offer with Arizona Wildcats On SI.
He detailed which relationships he wants to keep growing.
"I am looking forward to continuing and growing a relationship with Coach Carter. A big reason I would like to grow that relationship is because of how much trust he has in me right now, and I would love to prove him right as we continue through this process. I would also love to grow a good relationship with the Offensive Line Coach, Coach Oglesby. Since he will be my position coach so obviously we will be working extremely closely together, so I would like to make sure mine and Coach Oglesby's is really good."
He will be visiting, but when? This fall seems reasonable.
"Absolutely, my family and I are already talking about making it out there for a gameday visit this fall. A reason why is that I would love to get to meet the coaching staff in person and grow a good relationship with all of them. And I would also love to check out what the school and atmosphere are like."
