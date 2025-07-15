Arizona's Ranking in NCAA College Football 26
College Football 26 was released last Thursday to the joy of football fans across the country. The video game, which was released on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X will feature FBS teams and will now allow gamers to customize coaches.
Featuring coaches in the game is something that has never been done in the history of the game.
Players featured in the game will be paid $1,500 for their likeness, more than double from the $600 from last year.
Schools will also get a certain amount of money from the game, but only depending on how much they are being used by gamers.
The popular video game, formerly called 'NCAA Football', hadn't been released for 12 years until last year, when it made what felt like a historic comeback.
The game was wildly successful upon its release, reeling in $500 million in just two weeks of being available.
Some players were rated high in the game, like Noah Fifita, who is an 87. Other players were ranked lower, like Genesis Smith's 78.
Some of Smith's teammates were not happy with his rating in the video game. Cornerback Treydan Stukes stated, "EA Sports really fumbled on that one. Genesis Smith should be at least 85. We're in a ridiculous spot in the 70's.
Safety/linebacker Dalton Johnson said that Smith now, "Has a chip on his shoulder, he's gonna get that fixed."
Stukes received a ratig of 82 on the game, which is good considering he only played four games in 2024.
The defensive captain felt the same way about his rating, commenting, "I can't complain too much because my rating did go up, but we're still striving to get a little better. I will say I only had four games last year on film last year so they really didn't have much to go off of. Ill give them the benefit of the doubt there, but I appreciate my rating going up."
Johnson was rated an 85 in College Football 26, something that he did not know how it would work due to him playing multiple positions last year.
"Since I got moved to linebacker, I didn't know how they were really gonna do it," Johnson said. : So I was worried, but I'm alright with an 85 overall. We're gonna have to get that up, though."
Other notable players rated in the 80s include running back Ismail Madhi at 87, wide receiver Luke Wysong and defensive end Tre Smith at 86, Kedrick Reescano, Keyan Burnett and Kris Hutson at 83 and Jay'Vion Cole at 82.
