Previewing Arizona's 2028 WR Board
The Arizona Wildcats are one of the better teams at recruiting future classes, and have some of the most potential in the nation when it comes to it. The Wildcats are one of the better teams in the 2028 class so far, as they have thrown their name in the hat of the recruitment of many different players in the class, including seven different wide receivers. The Wildcats will offer more, but it is nice to know that they are sorting through players and feeling comfortable enough to offer certain prospects.
Here are three names you should know, which is followed by the list of the prospects offered.
Eric McFarland - Uncommitted
McFarland is one of the top players from IMG Academy, and is one of the better wide receivers in the class. He has already received offers from all over, and is one of the better players in the country regardless of classification. McFarland has plenty of talent, and is one of the better route runners in the country. He will likely finish as a highly-ranked prospect.
Amos Augustine - Uncommitted
Augustine is one of the better players in the class, and has represented Arizona High School sports in the best possible way. He remains to be one of the better players at the position. Augustine is a top player at the high school, as he resides in Gilbert, Arizona, and plays at one of the better high school programs in the country. That program being Perry High School, which is a high school that the Wildcats recruit well at. He caught up with Arizona Wildcats On SI in the past.
"It means a lot to be offered by Arizona, especially because they were my first offer," the in-state prospect confirmed with Arizona Wildcats On SI.
Darren Tubbs - Uncommitted
Tubbs is one of the better players from the state of California, which is a state that the Wildcats make a priority, as the large majority of schools out west follow the trend, with California being arguably the best state in the nation when it comes to producing athletes. He holds offers from many different schools, and is one of the most talented players at St. John Bosco in Bellflower, California, which is arguably the best high school in the state.
The full list of the players that they have offered is below.
• Darren Tubbs
• Amos Augustine
• Eric McFarland
• Jaelyn Easterling-Flores
• Damarion Mays
• Roye Oliver III
• Kade Smith