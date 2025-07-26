EXCLUSIVE: RJ Gory Details His Arizona Recruiting Updates
The Arizona Wildcats have started to recruit players from all over the place. This includes a plethora of different classes, as they have done a great job in the 2026 class. They have landed many of their priority targets in the 2026 class, and will be looking to add more to their class before the end of the cycle, but they haven't stopped looking into future classes.
One of the positions that the Wildcats have been targeting heavily in the class is the wide receiver position. This is simply because they want to put their QBs in the best position, and what is the best way to do that? By putting the best weapons and protection around them.
One of the players they have been targeting heavily in the class is RJ Gory. Gory is one of the better players in the nation at the position, and is an in-state target. He holds offers from three programs according to 247Sports, as he was offered by New Mexico State, the University of Texas El Paso (UTEP), and the Arizona Wildcats.
He recently caught up with Arizona Wildcats On SI to discuss all of the latest news and updates in his recruitment as well as his next steps in the recruiting world.
"Coach Wade says that they are looking for guys like me in their program and that he's going to get me on campus as much as possible," the talented prospect stated when speaking to Arizona Wildcats On SI about his recent recruiting updates with the Arizona Wildcats.
He detailed which coach he is hearing from the most, but as expected, that coach is Bobby Wade. He also talked about which other coach he hears from.
"Coach Wade and I from Arizona talk often, so do I and Coach Cedric from New Mexico State."
There are many different coaches that have been pushing for the wide receiver.
"Right now, all the coaches want me to go to their games this season, so I'm definitely going to be at one of their games every Saturday."
There are many different schools he is talking to at this time.
"My top schools, I would say, are probably Arizona, Utep, and NMSU, but I have been talking to Purdue, Minnesota, and Tulane."
What is next for the talented prospect?
"As of right now, I'm just focusing on my upcoming season, working hard, and controlling what I can!"
