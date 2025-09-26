Three Offensive Players Arizona Should Watch For Against Iowa State
Arizona, starting the season 3-0 and coming off its bye week, heads on the road for the first time this season to take on No. 14 Iowa State for its toughest test to this point in the season, and it could end up being one of the toughest tests on the entire year.
The Cyclones are 4-0 to begin the season and are also coming off their bye week. They opened the season with a 24-21 win over Kansas State in Ireland before taking down South Dakota, Iowa and Arkansas State.
Here are three players to monitor for Iowa State heading into Saturday's showdown between two undefeated teams.
QB Rocco Becht
Rocco Becht has completed 65 percent of his passes on the season for 860 passing yards with seven touchdowns and one interception. He has also taken six sacks across four games, while adding another two scores on the ground.
The junior quarterback threw five touchdowns to zero interceptions across the first two games, but he has been limited to one passing touchdown and one interception in the past two games against Iowa and Arkansas State. He has been able to limit the turnover-worthy plays and make the most of a wide receiver room that lost both Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel from last year's team.
The Wildcats' defense will need to stay attacking and keep Becht under pressure in the pocket early and often to make it toughest on him.
RB Carson Hansen
The leading running back for Iowa State, Carson Hansen, has totaled 252 yards on 54 carries across the first four games. He has yet to find the end zone, while also adding seven receptions for 46 yards.
Hansen opened the season running for 71 yards on 16 carries against Kansas State. He most recently had his best rushing performance in the young season before the Cyclones' bye week, running for 116 yards on 18 carries against Arkansas State.
He found the end zone 13 times last season, but he has to do so so far this season.
TE Benjamin Brahmer
The leader in receptions and receiving touchdowns for Iowa State, Benjamin Brahmer has caught 14 passes for 109 yards and three touchdowns this season.
Brahmer has already matched his touchdown total from the past two seasons combined. He also already has more receptions than last season, when he caught just 10 passes.
At 6-foot-7, he has been a safety blanket for Becht and Iowa State.
