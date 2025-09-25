Three Wildcats That Will Make a Difference on Saturday
The undefeated Arizona Wildcats are on pace to go 4-0 for the first time since 2010, and what stands in their way is the No. 14-ranked Iowa State Cyclones, who might be their biggest challenge of the season.
Iowa State has a tough offense that can either run the ball until the defense is exhausted or throw it to any of its talented receivers to score a quick touchdown, but Arizona's defense has the players who possess the hard-nosed, aggressive nature to shut down those plays.
We took a look at the Wildcats' defense and picked out three players who has the potential to make big plays anywhere on the field to turn the game around in favor of Arizona, be it a turnover or a bone-rattling tackle.
Genesis Smith-Safety
Genesis Smith has been a prolific defensive back ever since the season began, both deflecting passes and hitting receivers who dare come his way when attempting to complete a catch.
His playmaking, window-closing ability is the reason why he leads the team in total tackles with 19 and pass breakups with four. He is also first in the Big 12 and tied for seventh in the NCAA in passes that have been defended.
Arizona will need that kind of passing defense against an Iowa State offense that is not afraid of passing the ball when it is needed and is incredibly efficient when in the red zone.
Chase Kennedy-Linebacker
Chase Kennedy has been absolutely stellar since making the switch from the defensive line to the linebacking corps this season.
He currently leads the team in sacks with two and is tied in quarterback hits with three through the first three games of the season.
His presence in the backfield is just what the Wildcats will need to disrupt the play-making ability that quarterback Rocco Becht possesses.
Michael Dansby-Cornerback
Michael Dansby has emerged as a true lockdown corner back who can also defend the pass when the ball is headed towards his direction.
Dansby is one of the handful of players who followed Brent Brennan after he took over head coaching duties at Arizona, although he did play one more year at San Jose State before deciding to transfer.
Dansby is tied for first among the corners with eight tackles and second with three pass deflections, making him a highly valuable defensive back in Danny Gonzales' defense.
No matter who he covers, be it Brett Eskildsen or Xavier Townsend, Dansby will give them a challenge for all four quarters of the game.
