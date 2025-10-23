Arizona Extends Offers to Pair of 2027 Running Backs
Arizona and head coach Brent Brennan are still looking to add talent to their 2026 recruiting class, but with already 20 commits and the cycle winding down, their focus is shifting towards the 2027 cycle.
The Wildcats have interest in plenty of recruits in the 2027 class, most recently offering a pair of running backs from Texas.
Wildcats Offer Two 2027 Texas Running Backs
Arizona has done well in the 2026 cycle, with its class ranked as the 42nd best in the country, according to 247Sports. However, they have yet to land a 2027 commit, but it's not from a lack of effort on the recruiting trail.
The Wildcats have already sent out over 200 offers to 2027 prospects, including ones to running back Correll Buckhalter Jr. from Covenant Christian Academy in Colleyville, Texas, and running back Jayshon Gibson from Richland High School in North Richland Hills, Texas.
Where Does Arizona Stand in Buckhalter Jr.'s Recruitment
247Sports' composite rankings list Buckhalter Jr. as a three-star prospect, the No. 556 overall prospect in the 2027 recruiting class, the No. 43 running back, and the No. 75 player from Texas.
The son of former Nebraska legend and 10-year NFL veteran Correll Buckhalter Sr., Buckhalter Jr. has drawn interest from plenty of schools, with Arizona being his 19th offer.
Buckhalter Jr. shared on X that his offer from the Wildcats came after a conversation with Arizona's running back coach, Alonzo Carter.
- After a great conversation with [Alonzo Carter] I am blessed to receive an offer from the University of Arizona! #AGTG", Buckhalter Jr. wrote.
Arizona is relatively late into Buckhalter Jr.'s recruitment, with plenty of schools already pursuing him. On September 6, the young running back took an unofficial visit to SMU, and Rivals currently gives the Mustangs a 52% chance to land him. If Brennan and Arizona want him, they'll have to make progress in his recruitment quickly.
Where Does Arizona Stand in Gibson's Recruitment
Gibson is an interesting prospect. While he doesn't have a star rating from either Rivals or 247Sports, he has interest from across the country, with 18 Division I programs offering him.
Gibson shared on X that his offer from the Wildcats also came after a conversation with Carter, writing, "After a great conversation with Coach [Carter] I’m blessed to receive an offer from Arizona."
Similar to Buckhalter Jr., Arizona is pretty late into Gibson's recruitment. Texas Tech has been pursuing him the most, with Rivals currently giving the Red Raiders a 96.9% chance to land him.
Brennan and the Wildcats' recruiting staff will have to work hard to lure him out of state to Arizona and away from Texas Tech, if they want any chance at adding him to their 2027 class.
Tell us your thoughts on Arizona offering Buckhalter Jr. and Gibson by commenting on our X account. Click the link to find us and be sure to follow us.