EXCLUSIVE: Khalil Sanogo Details His Arizona Commitment Decision
The Arizona Wildcats have started to turn up the heat with many recruiting victories in the month of July. The Wildcats landed multiple commits and landed their newest commit on Sunday. They landed very talented prospect Khalil Sanogo.
Sanogo is a very talented player from the state of Texas, who is one of the better players at the offensive tackle position in the state. Sanogo committed to the Wildcats over many schools, including North Carolina, and California.
The talented commit caught up with Arizona Wildcats On SI to detail his commitment decision. Here is what he had to say on Sunday.
"It feels amazing to be an Arizona commit because this class is shaping up to be legendary," said the newest Arizona Wildcats commit with pride when speaking to Arizona Wildcats On SI.
There are many talented prospects in the class. This includes guys like Oscar Rios who are near the top of the list.
"I believe the Arizona recruiting class has gone well so far because they’re on the radar for high-end recruits and are landing some big names. We saw Oscar Rios commit earlier, and hopefully Brayden commits later today as I’m writing this," the target stated before the commitment.
He had the chance to connect with Keytrin Harris on his official visit. Harris announced his commitment just a day before Sanogo did.
"Keytrin Harris, funny enough, we were on not only the Arizona OV together, but we also were at Cal. We clicked almost immediately and spent most of the two weekends talking with each other about our recruiting processes and where we would end up."
Funny thing is, the talented recruit was peer recruiting a player who committed before him.
"My peer recruit, Keytrin Harris, committed yesterday. It was such an amazing feeling knowing that we’ll be teammates at the next level."
The recruit's process isn't entirely shut down, but he will no longer take visits.
"I don’t plan on taking any more visits after this commitment but my recruiting isn’t shut down fully, I plan on closing it down after my season."
The newest commit left off with a message to Arizona fans who has kept up with his recruitment.
"Thank you to everyone who has kept up with me so far! This is but a chapter in my journey, and I’m glad you’ve been along for the ride."
