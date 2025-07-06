EXCLUSIVE: Jalen Flowers Talks Arizona Wildcats Offer And More
Jalen Flowers is one of the better players in the class of 2028. he is one of the players that has started to receive a great amount of attention in the class, and has even become a target for amny early on, with the class of 2026 not even signing yet. Flowers holds offers from schools such as Arizona, Arizona State, Louisville, and others.
Flowers recently caught up with Arizona Wildcats On SI to discuss where the Arizona WIldcats stand in his recruitment, along with the offer he has already. Here is what he had to say.
"It’s a blessing to be offered from Arizona, and they also have a great coaching staff, really cool guys that I could see myself getting coached by," the talented prospect stated when speaking to Arizona Wildcats On SI about his Arizona Wildcats offer.
The talented prospect went more into detail about which coach he is looking forward to building a relationship with on the Arizona Wildcats staff.
"I'm looking forward to building a relationship with Coach Arce, the star's coach really cool guy, and would love to build my relationship with him sane for Coach Chip as well and also Coach Brennan who is a great head coach would love to build my relationship with him."
Will the talented prospect visit the Arizona Wildcats or will he steer away from it?
"Yes, I do plan on visiting. I tend to visit there almost once a year during the 7v7 season, and I just like visiting there to see how they develop their players, and it gives a better opportunity to build a stronger relationship with the coaching staff."
Are there any schools that have started to stand out? He explains why that hasn't happened yet.
"No one standing out right, I appreciate everyone who offered so far, but I’m not focused on that right now."
Flowers explains why the competitive nature of the Arizona WIldcats comes to mind when he thinks of Arizona.
"First thing that comes to mind when I think of Arizona is a competitive team, also a storied brotherhood, and I can just tell by watching their canes they have each other's backs."
The talented prospect doubles-down on his statement on no one stands above the other.
"Currently they stand with everyone else everyone’s cool but not too worried about that stuff right now."
