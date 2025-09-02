SI

Complete List of Every Starting NFL Quarterback for 2025 Season

A look at all 32 starting quarterbacks for the 2025 NFL season.

Mike Kadlick

Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen will face off to begin the 2025 season.
Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen will face off to begin the 2025 season. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
In this story:

Quarterback is arguably the most important position in all of sports. Especially in the NFL—with the weight of a franchise on your shoulders and the ball in your hands every play—you're expected to make play, after play, after play to help your team win week, after week, after week.

On top of this, depending on your age, skillset, and standing with the team, you may be constantly looking over your shoulder. Whether there's a younger, more promising backup option behind you—or your simply not getting the job done—your job could be snatched from you at any second.

For now, 32 signal callers in the NFL have been deemed their club's starting quarterback. Here's a look at all of them:

This list will be updated throughout the 2025 season.

All 32 NFL Starting Quarterbacks

AFC East

Drake Maye and Josh Allen
Drake Maye and Josh Allen are the leaders of two AFC East teams this season. / David Butler II-Imagn Images

Team

Starting Quarterback

Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen

Miami Dolphins

Tua Tagovailoa

New England Patriots

Drake Maye

New York Jets

Justin Fields

Josh Allen is the lone proven signal caller in the AFC East. While Drake Maye will be given some runway to prove his worth in New England, Tua Tagovailoa—and his head coach Mike McDaniel—may be on the hot seat in Miami.

Justin Fields, meanwhile, enters his first season with the Jets having signed with them this offseason on a two-year deal.

AFC North

Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson.
Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson are the youngest quarterbacks in their division. / Evan Habeeb-Imagn Images

Team

Starting Quarterback

Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson

Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow

Cleveland Browns

Joe Flacco

Pittsburgh Steelers

Aaron Rodgers

Two of the best quarterbacks in football, Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson are the youngest signal callers in the division—by over 10 years! The other two in Joe Flacco and Aaron Rodgers? 40 and 41 years old respectively.

AFC South

C.J. Stroud and Trevor Lawrence
Despite being just 25 years old and younger, C.J. Stroud and Trevor Lawrence are the elder statesmen in the AFC South. / Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Team

Starting Quarterback

Houston Texans

C.J. Stroud

Indianapolis Colts

Daniel Jones

Jacksonville Jaguars

Trevor Lawrence

Tennessee Titans

Cam Ward

Somehow still only 25 years old, Trevor Lawrence is the elder statesman in the AFC South as he enters his fifth season as the Jaguars' starting quarterback. C.J. Stroud, meanwhile, enters year three, as Daniel Jones and rookie Cam Ward look to make their mark in their first season as starters in the division.

AFC West

Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert
Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert have had several shootouts to begin their careers. / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Team

Starting Quarterback

Denver Broncos

Bo Nix

Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes

Las Vegas Raiders

Geno Smith

Los Angeles Chargers

Justin Herbert

Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert have been the faces of the AFC West for some time now, having engaged in some electric battles over the last several seasons.

As for the other two? Bo Nix enters his second season with Sean Payton's Broncos, while Geno Smith reunites with Pete Carroll for their first year together in Sin City.

NFC East

Dak Prescott and Jalen Hurts
Dak Prescott returns from injury in 2025, while Jalen Hurts will look to defend his Super Bowl title. / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Team

Starting Quarterback

Dallas Cowboys

Dak Prescott

New York Giants

Russell Wilson

Philadelphia Eagles

Jalen Hurts

Washington Commanders

Jayden Daniels

We've got four different fascinating storylines in the NFC North:

  • Dak Prescott coming back from a brutal hamstring injury to lead the Micah-less Cowboys
  • Russell Wilson looking to revive his career at stop No. 4
  • Jalen Hurts defending his Super Bowl title
  • Jayden Daniels trying to build off one of the most impressive rookie seasons in league history

Should be fun.

NFC North

Jared Goff and Caleb Williams
Jared Goff went 2-0 against Caleb Williams and the Bears last season. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Team

Starting Quarterback

Chicago Bears

Caleb Williams

Detroit Lions

Jared Goff

Green Bay Packers

Jordan Love

Minnesota Vikings

J.J. McCarthy

While everyone will have eyes on Caleb Williams and Ben Johnson in Chicago, J.J. McCarthy's de facto rookie season under Kevin O'Connell will be a fascinating one to watch.

As for Jared Goff and Jordan Love, they'll continue to fight for the top spot in the North with two loaded rosters in Detroit and Green Bay.

NFC South

Bryce Young and Baker Mayfield.
Bryce Young and Baker Mayfield both rebounded in 2024. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Team

Starting Quarterback

Atlanta Falcons

Michael Penix Jr.

Carolina Panthers

Bryce Young

New Orleans Saints

Spencer Rattler

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Baker Mayfield

Two former No. 1 picks amid career resurgences, one of only two lefty quarterbacks in football, and Spencer Rattler.

The main story to watch here will be when the Saints ultimately give the keys to rookie Tyler Shough.

NFC West

Matthew Stafford and Kyler Murray.
Matthew Stafford and Kyler Murray are among the incumbent starters in the NFC West. / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Team

Starting Quarterback

Arizona Cardinals

Kyler Murray

Los Angeles Rams

Matthew Stafford

San Francisco 49ers

Brock Purdy

Seattle Seahawks

Sam Darnold

Kyler Murray is entering a prove it year in Arizona as he looks to validate the massive contract the Cardinals signed him to in 2022. Matthew Stafford, meanwhile, is just looking to stay healthy amid a back injury that limited him all summer.

Speaking of contracts, Brock Purdy signed his own mega-deal this offseason that ties him to San Francisco through the 2030 season, and Sam Darnold enters year one of his three-year, $100 million pact in Seattle.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

Home/NFL