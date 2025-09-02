Complete List of Every Starting NFL Quarterback for 2025 Season
Quarterback is arguably the most important position in all of sports. Especially in the NFL—with the weight of a franchise on your shoulders and the ball in your hands every play—you're expected to make play, after play, after play to help your team win week, after week, after week.
On top of this, depending on your age, skillset, and standing with the team, you may be constantly looking over your shoulder. Whether there's a younger, more promising backup option behind you—or your simply not getting the job done—your job could be snatched from you at any second.
For now, 32 signal callers in the NFL have been deemed their club's starting quarterback. Here's a look at all of them:
This list will be updated throughout the 2025 season.
All 32 NFL Starting Quarterbacks
AFC East
Team
Starting Quarterback
Buffalo Bills
Josh Allen
Miami Dolphins
Tua Tagovailoa
New England Patriots
Drake Maye
New York Jets
Justin Fields
Josh Allen is the lone proven signal caller in the AFC East. While Drake Maye will be given some runway to prove his worth in New England, Tua Tagovailoa—and his head coach Mike McDaniel—may be on the hot seat in Miami.
Justin Fields, meanwhile, enters his first season with the Jets having signed with them this offseason on a two-year deal.
AFC North
Team
Starting Quarterback
Baltimore Ravens
Lamar Jackson
Cincinnati Bengals
Joe Burrow
Cleveland Browns
Joe Flacco
Pittsburgh Steelers
Aaron Rodgers
Two of the best quarterbacks in football, Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson are the youngest signal callers in the division—by over 10 years! The other two in Joe Flacco and Aaron Rodgers? 40 and 41 years old respectively.
AFC South
Team
Starting Quarterback
Houston Texans
C.J. Stroud
Indianapolis Colts
Daniel Jones
Jacksonville Jaguars
Trevor Lawrence
Tennessee Titans
Cam Ward
Somehow still only 25 years old, Trevor Lawrence is the elder statesman in the AFC South as he enters his fifth season as the Jaguars' starting quarterback. C.J. Stroud, meanwhile, enters year three, as Daniel Jones and rookie Cam Ward look to make their mark in their first season as starters in the division.
AFC West
Team
Starting Quarterback
Denver Broncos
Bo Nix
Kansas City Chiefs
Patrick Mahomes
Las Vegas Raiders
Geno Smith
Los Angeles Chargers
Justin Herbert
Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert have been the faces of the AFC West for some time now, having engaged in some electric battles over the last several seasons.
As for the other two? Bo Nix enters his second season with Sean Payton's Broncos, while Geno Smith reunites with Pete Carroll for their first year together in Sin City.
NFC East
Team
Starting Quarterback
Dallas Cowboys
Dak Prescott
New York Giants
Russell Wilson
Philadelphia Eagles
Jalen Hurts
Washington Commanders
Jayden Daniels
We've got four different fascinating storylines in the NFC North:
- Dak Prescott coming back from a brutal hamstring injury to lead the Micah-less Cowboys
- Russell Wilson looking to revive his career at stop No. 4
- Jalen Hurts defending his Super Bowl title
- Jayden Daniels trying to build off one of the most impressive rookie seasons in league history
Should be fun.
NFC North
Team
Starting Quarterback
Chicago Bears
Caleb Williams
Detroit Lions
Jared Goff
Green Bay Packers
Jordan Love
Minnesota Vikings
J.J. McCarthy
While everyone will have eyes on Caleb Williams and Ben Johnson in Chicago, J.J. McCarthy's de facto rookie season under Kevin O'Connell will be a fascinating one to watch.
As for Jared Goff and Jordan Love, they'll continue to fight for the top spot in the North with two loaded rosters in Detroit and Green Bay.
NFC South
Team
Starting Quarterback
Atlanta Falcons
Michael Penix Jr.
Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young
New Orleans Saints
Spencer Rattler
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Baker Mayfield
Two former No. 1 picks amid career resurgences, one of only two lefty quarterbacks in football, and Spencer Rattler.
The main story to watch here will be when the Saints ultimately give the keys to rookie Tyler Shough.
NFC West
Team
Starting Quarterback
Arizona Cardinals
Kyler Murray
Los Angeles Rams
Matthew Stafford
San Francisco 49ers
Brock Purdy
Seattle Seahawks
Sam Darnold
Kyler Murray is entering a prove it year in Arizona as he looks to validate the massive contract the Cardinals signed him to in 2022. Matthew Stafford, meanwhile, is just looking to stay healthy amid a back injury that limited him all summer.
Speaking of contracts, Brock Purdy signed his own mega-deal this offseason that ties him to San Francisco through the 2030 season, and Sam Darnold enters year one of his three-year, $100 million pact in Seattle.