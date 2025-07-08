Joe Burrow Talking About Fossils May Be the Highlight of New Season of 'Quarterback'
The latest season of Netflix's Quarterback debuted on Tuesday and it's a great resource for those who want to learn more about the most important position in all of sports or Kirk Cousins's thinking after the Atlanta Falcons drafted Michael Penix Jr. Among the show's executive producers are Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes, which is something for Cincinnati Bengals standout Joe Burrow might aspire to. Because that way he could work more dinosaur angles into the narrative arc.
For now, though, we're left with a single great minute of the quarterback just having fun out there, talking fossils.
The clip comes from a Bengals practice in which Burrow is reflecting on a trip he took with some teammates to the Field Museum in Chicago. He got the unique experience of checking out the stock room where they keep the extra fossils, which is a great perk of being a high-profile athlete, apparently.
After talking about fossils for longer than one would expect a quarterback to talk about fossils, Burrow had a response locked and loaded for why they were on his mind.
"'Cause they're cool," he said. "When aren't fossils on your mind? They go back millions of years. That's sick."
He makes a good point.