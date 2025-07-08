SI

Joe Burrow Talking About Fossils May Be the Highlight of New Season of 'Quarterback'

This guy loves dinosaurs.

Kyle Koster

Joe Burrow loves fossils.
Joe Burrow loves fossils. / Netflix
In this story:

The latest season of Netflix's Quarterback debuted on Tuesday and it's a great resource for those who want to learn more about the most important position in all of sports or Kirk Cousins's thinking after the Atlanta Falcons drafted Michael Penix Jr. Among the show's executive producers are Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes, which is something for Cincinnati Bengals standout Joe Burrow might aspire to. Because that way he could work more dinosaur angles into the narrative arc.

For now, though, we're left with a single great minute of the quarterback just having fun out there, talking fossils.

The clip comes from a Bengals practice in which Burrow is reflecting on a trip he took with some teammates to the Field Museum in Chicago. He got the unique experience of checking out the stock room where they keep the extra fossils, which is a great perk of being a high-profile athlete, apparently.

After talking about fossils for longer than one would expect a quarterback to talk about fossils, Burrow had a response locked and loaded for why they were on his mind.

"'Cause they're cool," he said. "When aren't fossils on your mind? They go back millions of years. That's sick."

He makes a good point.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Kyle Koster
KYLE KOSTER

Kyle Koster is an assistant managing editor at Sports Illustrated covering the intersection of sports and media. He was formerly the editor in chief of The Big Lead, where he worked from 2011 to '24. Koster also did turns at the Chicago Sun-Times, where he created the Sports Pros(e) blog, and at Woven Digital.

Home/NFL