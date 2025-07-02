EXCLUSIVE: Nekhi Lambeth Talks Early Arizona Offer
The Arizona Wildcats have started to recruit the class of 2028 very well, despite the class being very early in their process. They are so early in their process that they have yet to even hit their deadline of when they can talk to the coaches. Until June of next year, they are not allowed to communicate with the coaching staff, but can still receive offers from programs.
Nekhi Lambeth is one of the prospects who recently received an offer from the Arizona Wildcats. He holds offers from many schools, including the Arizona Wildcats, Indiana Hoosiers, and Kansas Jayhawks.
Lambeth recently caught up with Arizona Wildcats On SI to detail his Arizona Wildcats offer along with his college offers. He also discusses the possibility in him visiting and many more kkey topics. Here is what he had to say.
"Getting offered by Arizona means a lot because that’s my hometown team, and it feels great to know they recognize me as a great player," the talented prospect stated when speaking to Arizona Wildcats On SI about his offer from the Arizona Wildcats staff to be a Wildcat.
The talented prospect is looking forward to building a relationship with the Arizona Wildcats staff.
"I look forward to building a relationship with all the coaches. Building trust and a strong relationship with everyone is good, in my opinion."
The talented prospect is open to visiting the Wildcats, but when does the prospect plan on doing so?
"I do plan to visit. I’m not sure when hopefully I can go during a game this upcoming season."
There are many schools that the talented prospect is interested in. As of now, there are no schools standing out more than the over, as they are on an even playing field.
"Every school so far that has offered me something I am interested in."
What comes to mind when the talented prospect thinks of the Arizona Wildcats? He explains more when speaking to Arizona Wildcats On SI.
"When I think of Arizona, I think of the great environment, the players are always around, and the amount of care they have for their players."
The Arizona Wildcats are standing out, but what are their standing? Lambeth explains more with Arizona Wildcats On SI.
"I am not sure yet where the Wildcats stand for me but they are a school I am interested in."
Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you press right here!