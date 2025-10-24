Breaking Down Arizona’s Pass Rush Progress Through Eight Weeks
Arizona is now 4-3 following another heartbreaking loss to Houston. The Wildcats have struggled on the road, dropping both games away from Tucson this season.
The defense has been a strength for the Wildcats this season. They are among the best in the country at creating turnovers and limiting damage through the air, which is a far cry from where this unit was a year ago.
It speaks to the job that defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales has done, turning the room around and creating a mindset that attacks the football and is more physical off the ball.
An area the Wildcats could improve, however, is the pass rush. Houston quarterback Conner Weigman had all day to sit back and tear apart the secondary last week because he was not under any significant pressure. He threw for only 164 yards, but did toss three touchdown passes in the win.
Arizona didn't allow a single touchdown pass in the first five weeks of the season. In the last two, they've given up four. The Wildcats have registered only 14 sacks this season, which ranks them 10th in the Big 12. Linebacker Riley Wilson leads the team with three sacks.
The lack of a pass rush has allowed the rest of the Big 12, which has plenty of good quarterbacks, to still take some chances against a challenging defense. With a poor run defense as well, the defensive line is a unit that opposing offenses will look to take advantage of down the stretch.
Arizona doesn't need to rally together a ton of sacks to win these tight games they have been playing. They just need to hit the quarterback and make their presence known. BYU's Bear Bachmeier and Houston's Weigman both had success running the ball because there was spacing to maneuver, and running is easier than challenging the Arizona secondary.
Linebackers
The defense doesn't blitz a ton, but linebackers are often the ones who do create pressure for Arizona through spy looks. Defensive linemen Leroy Palu and Deshawn McKnight have been solid at knocking the interior of opposing offensive lines back to disrupt plays in the backfield, but it hasn't translated to much.
This final stretch of the season could be a time to turn up the heat against the pass, through more stunts and blitzes in with an experienced front seven that should be familiar with each other's rushing strategies by now.
Colorado has a dual-threat quarterback to account for in Kaidon Salter, but their offensive line has allowed 14 sacks this season, tied for fourth most in the Big 12 with Kansas, which Arizona also has to play later on.
Arizona State has allowed the most sacks in the conference this season with 21, and that offensive line is seriously banged up. These are teams that Arizona could come after and try to sustain leads for the offense.
Opposing offenses have done a good job of staying in front of the chains against the Wildcats recently. Arizona doesn't need to get home every time they rush, but rather just make life a bit more difficult to support the stellar play on the back end this season.
Please be sure to share your thoughts on Arizona's defensive line and pass rush this season. To do so, follow us on our X account by clicking on the link.