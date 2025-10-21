How Brent Brennan Can Solve His Issues On The Road
It's no secret, the Arizona Wildcats have looked like a different team away from Tucson.
They've only played in two road environments this season, but both have turned into humbling losses. First, a thumping loss at the hands of Iowa State, and this past Saturday, a last-second 31-28 loss to Houston.
The offense came out hot with a 70-yard touchdown strike from Noah Fifita to Tre Spivey, and later battled back from down a couple of scores to tie it before ultimately falling on the walk-off field goal.
Arizona's defense crumbled, which hasn't happened often this season. They allowed three touchdowns through the air after only allowing one all season prior. Houston ran for 232 yards on the ground, estabishing its will in the trenches early on. Arizona also did not force a turnover in a game for the first time this season.
Since the Wildcats hired coach Brent Brennan before the start of the 2024 season, Arizona has been lucky to find a win away from their home crowd.
It's not just an Arizona thing. It might be a Brennan issue that dates back to his time before Tucson, where he also couldn't get it done on the road.
Brennan On The Road By The Numbers
Saturday's loss was the fifth consecutive loss for the Wildcats on the road dating back to last season. UA lost those games by an average of 23 points and trailed by double-digits at one point in all five games.
Arizona's last victory in someone else's building came last season on Sept. 28, against then-No. 10 Utah. Brennan's squad won 23-10, but that Utah team finished the season 5-7, so it's tough to say if that was even an impressive win.
Impressive or not, it remains Brennan's only road win at Arizona, and one of his mere three Big 12 wins. This season's win over Kansas State does not count because it was a previously scheduled non-conference game, while the Wildcats were still apart of the Pac-12.
Halfway through his second season leading the Wildcats, Brennan is just 1-7 outside of Tucson. It almost feels like a haunting curse that he can't shake.
Brennan was 12-32 in road and neutral site games over seven seasons leading San Jose State. That record includes a dreadful 14 straight losses in such games to start his tenure there.
The asterisk that could be in play with that record is the level of competition San Jose State would play was sometimes on a different level, particularly in non-conference games. However, a 20-game difference is still alarming.
Simply put, Brennan's road struggles have been prevalent long before he arrived in Tucson. Arizona went conservative when they had a road lead at Houston, and couldn't get the engine started fast enough once they fell behind again.
Please be sure to share your thoughts on the grade we gave Brent Brennan and the current direction of the program. To do so, follow us on our X account by clicking on the link and give us a tweet!