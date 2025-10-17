Three Matchups to Watch for Arizona vs Houston
Arizona has been searching for a big-time win to become a feared team in the Big 12 this season. Houston isn't a ranked team, but their 5-1 start isn't anything to scoff at.
The Wildcats might still be reeling from a tough double overtime loss to BYU, but Saturday's trip to Texas is an early start. They'll need to rebound fast to pull off a road win against the Cougars.
Both teams boast defenses in the top half of the Big 12 in many categories, so whoever can strike first offensively will be in a good position. Brent Brennan hasn't had much success on the road with the Wildcats, starting his tenure just 1-4 in such contests. He began his career at San Jose State 0-13 away from home, before getting his first win.
This week has all the makings to be a defensive contest in Houston. Here are three matchups that could help decide the game for the Wildcats.
Arizona's RBs vs Houston's Front Seven
An early kick for Arizona means establishing the run game will be critical to the team's success. The Wildcats have three healthy backs now, all of whom could make an impact on Saturday.
Ismail Mahdi has been the leader of the backfield so far, primarily because he's been healthy. Kedrick Reescano had a big game a week ago, scampering for 90 yards and a score against BYU. Quincy Craig has flashed potential at times this season as well.
The Houston defense is one of the better run-defending teams in the Big 12, surrendering 125.5 yards per game on the ground. Arizona has enough talent and fresh legs to overcome the early start time, but the Cougars have some strong players up front to counter.
Linebacker Jalen Garner leads the Cougars with 42 tackles and has two sacks this season. He's very fast and instinctive against the run, trusting his eyes and following guards to the play. He will be a tough guy to fool in the middle of the defense.
Houston's success against the run comes despite not having a ton of size up there. Carlos Allen Jr. and Eddie Walls III are the best down linemen for the Cougars, but the Wildcats should have a weight and power edge over them on the ground.
DC Danny Gonzales vs QB Conner Weigman
Weigman has been up and down this year, but he is coming off his best game as a Cougar. The Texas A&M transfer topped 300 yards passing and tossed two touchdowns last week against Oklahoma State.
Gonzales has turned Arizona into one of the better pass defenses in the country this season, giving up its first and only passing touchdown of the season last week. The Wildcats only allow 151.3 yards per game through the air, the least in the Big 12.
Weigman has been prone to turnovers and negative plays throughout his college career, though he's only thrown two interceptions this season. He's taken 11 sacks and tossed five picks in limited action as an Aggie a season ago.
The Wildcats' defense is probably one of the most improved units in the country, and Gonzales is a big reason why. He does a good job of disguising and mixing coverages and adjusting on the fly. Only Iowa State's Rocco Becht has surpassed 200 yards in the air against the Wildcats.
Weigman isn't as good as Becht, and there's a chance Gonzales could force him into some mistakes on Saturday. A matchup of strong defenses might come down to who can force enough mistakes, and Arizona already has caught nine interceptions this season.
WR Kris Hutson vs Houston DBs
Houston has a couple of decent defenders in the secondary that could make life hard on Noah Fifita. Hutson's role has increased recently, and with receiver Chris Hunter questionable to play, it will likely be on him to become the security blanket again this week.
Hutson has primarily lined up on the outside this season, meaning he will likely matchup with Houston's Latrell McCutchin Sr. for most of the day. McCutchin can be beat in coverage, and Hutson is great at separating and finding a soft spot in the coverage.
Safeties Kentrell Webb and Jordan Allen, along with corner Will James, could line up with Hutson should he move around the formation a bit more this week. They have helped Houston limit opponents to just 181 yards through the air per game.
Hutson is fresh off a breakout against BYU, catching nine passes for 106 yards and a touchdown. His six years of experience makes him an ideal matchup against a team's top defensive back, and the Cougars have a few that could answer the call.
This is bound to be a close game, so look for Fifita to get Hutson involved early and often again this week, and maybe stretch the field against a solid Houston defense.
What are your predictions for Saturday's game between Arizona and Houston?