Top Defensive Grades From Arizona's Week 8 Loss
Entering Saturday's game, Arizona had only allowed one passing touchdown, which came in the week prior against BYU. Then, Houston's Conner Weigman tossed three touchdowns as the Cougars drilled a walk-off field goal to sink the Wildcats, 31-28.
The Wildcats have been dominant in some stretches of the season defensively. They are among the nation's best against the pass and at creating takeaways, but it didn't all come together in Houston.
A lack of pass rush really came back to bite the Wildcats. Weigman had all day to pick apart the secondary, even though he only threw for 164 yards, and the Cougars ran the ball consistently.
According to Pro Football Focus, Arizona didn't bring its best performance to Texas. While some in the front seven stood out, the rest of the defense seemingly had an off week against a middling Big 12 offense. Here are the five highest graded defensive performers for the Wildcats from Saturday's loss (minimum 30 snaps).
5. CB Treydan Stukes
One of Arizona's top defenders in a really talented secondary was solid from his slot position on Saturday. He made four tackles and gave up one short catch on two targets.
He wasn't as strong of a tackler as you might hope your nickel corner would be, missing a tackle and getting dragged along on others. It was a turn from the norm, as Stukes is typically one of the most sound tacklers on the team.
According to PFF, Stukes had an overall grade of 66.5, with a run defense grade of 72.5, a coverage grade of 61.7 and a tackling grade of 52.4.
4. DT Leroy Palu
Palu got more of an opportunity on Saturday to stop the run. He made three tackles and helped force a pair of negative plays for the Houston offense. He shifted around on the defensive line as well, taking almost an even amount of snaps over the center, guard, and tackle in the game. Given the negative plays he helped create, this might be his best game of the year.
According to PFF, Palu had an overall grade of 67.1, with a 75.6 tackling grade and a 66.4 run defense grade.
3. LB Taye Brown
Brown is one of the leaders of the front seven, and he showed up again vs Houston. He made 10 tackles, his second game in a row with double-digit tackles, and was stout in the tackling department. Arizona may have given up 232 yards on the ground, but Brown was one of the few solid defenders against the run.
According to PFF, Brown earned an overall grade of 67.9, with a tackling grade of 83.7, a run defense grade of 69.0, and a coverage grade of 65.8.
2. DT Deshawn McKnight
McKnight cracks the top five for the second week in a row after another good showing defending the run from the interior. He made three tackles, one for loss, and created trouble on plays between the tackles all day. His biggest strength remains, well, his strength, knocking linemen into the backfield and making plays without his fingerprints on them.
According to PFF, McKnight earned a 72.3 overall grade, with a 74.8 run defense grade and a 75.5 tackling grade.
1. LB Max Harris
Harris led the team with 13 tackles, including eight solo tackles. He helped create some longer downs for the Cougars' offense and even registered a hit on Weigman despite limited blitzes. Harris also allowed just two catches for eight yards over the middle.
According to PFF, Harris led the defense with a 72.6 overall grade, with a 73.5 run defense grade, a 78.0 pass rush grade, and a 69.7 tackling grade.
