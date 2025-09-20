Arizona's Offensive Issues That Need Fixing Before Big 12 Schedule
The Arizona Wildcats are 3 - 0 for the first time since 2015 after beating Kansas State 23 - 17 this past Friday, avenging their 31 - 7 loss from 2024 in Manhattan. Arizona dominated K-State in yards, with 412 compared to their 193.
The Arizona offense amassed 1,312 yards against all its opponents through the first three weeks of the 2025 season, scoring 40 points against Hawaii in the first week, 48 on Weber State in the second, and ultimately controlling the time of possession against K-State in the third.
A lot of the offensive achievements can be attributed to a potent run game, an effective passing scheme and the play-calling of offensive coordinator Seth Doege, who joined the team in December 2024 after a year with the Marshall Thundering Herd.
Doege brought with him an up-tempo offense that wears down on the opposing defense, averaging 37 points scored and 437.3 total yards per game this season.
As electric and dynamic as the Arizona offense is, it will still need to clean up certain areas of its game for it to have the utmost success in a tough and physical Big 12 conference. Arizona will face the No. 12-ranked Iowa State Cyclones in Ames on September 27 at 4 p.m. (MST).
Lingering penalty issues on the o-line
The Arizona offense has struggled with penalties, specifically in the red zone, which have killed momentum and resulted in three points rather than six.
Through three games, Arizona racked up 25 penalties for 186 yards as a team. Against Kansas State alone, it had seven penalties that took off 56 yards, making it a much closer game than it should have been.
Of the seven penalties that were called, five holding calls were made on the offensive line and took away momentum. Rhino Tapa'atoutai alone accounted for three of those calls.
Arizona will need to clean up the problem in the bye week before it faces its next opponent.
Consistency in the passing game
The running game has been strong through all three games of the season, but at times, the passing game has lacked a consistent flow, although it has only been a slight problem.
The primary reason for the small problem is that Arizona has yet to find a true number 1 receiver in the offense. Javin "Nunu" Whatley has been the frontrunner with 237 yards and a touchdown, an 87-yarder against Weber State.
Luke Wysong follows behind Whatley with 97 yards and is in third with 76 yards and a touchdown. It is a similar issue that Arizona had last year; the difference is that it did not have a clear number 2 behind Tetaiora McMillan.
Staying healthy
What really derailed Arizona last year was the lack of depth after the team began suffering injuries going into the season.
It seems Arizona has solved the problem of depth with the addition of many players through the transfer portal. Now, the key will be staying healthy and getting all players back to 100% by the end of the bye week.
Tapa'atoutai has already gotten valuable reps against Weber State and K-State; now the question will be whether or not he is his old self by the time Arizona plays Iowa State.
Kedrick Reescano did not suit up for the last two games and Quincy Craig was limited due to a shoulder injury. Thankfully for the Wildcats, Ismail Mahdi had a lights-out performance with 22 carries and 189 yards.
Starting tight end Tyler Powell suffered a season-ending injury on the first play of the game in Arizona's week one matchup with Hawaii. However, Sam Olson has done a good job in fulfilling the starting role.
