Arizona Offers Standout 2027 In-State Prospect
The Arizona Wildcats have been one of the better teams in the nation when it comes to offering and recruiting prospects that reside inside their state. The Wildcats have been recruiting inside the state line of Arizona very well, and have become one of the better teams at this for quite some time.
They have offered players from all over the state, and have been targeting these players in a plethora of different classes. It has become more visible that certain classes are more of a priority for the program compared to others.
The Arizona Wildcats have been one of the better teams when it comes to offering the best of the best in the 2026 class, and have landed many different in-state commits. This has allowed them to shift their focus to the 2027 class, where they have yet to land a commitment despite already landing a commitment in the 2028 recruiting class.
One of the best players in the state of Arizona recently received his Wildcats offer, as the offer was extended to him on Sunday. That player is Dajohn Yarborough, who received his offer over the weekend, which is no shock, as he has been recruited by many different teams.
Yarborough is a big-time interior offensive lineman from the state of Arizona who plays high school football at Basha High School in Chandler, Arizona. Basha is one of the popular programs that the Wildcats recruit heavily, as well as many schools recruit heavily. Yarborough has received his offer from many schools, including teams like the in-state Arizona State Sun Devils, the Alabama Crimson Tide, the Florida State Seminoles, and the newly added Arizona Wildcats.
Arizona Offers Standout 2027 In-State Prospect
He announced his offer when he made his announcement post on X Sunday night.
"Blessed to receive an offer From The University of Arizona!! Thank you!! @CoachOglesby @Gaizka_UofA @BlairAngulo @BrandonHuffman @STARSMP1 @Andy_Villamarzo @therealbeadle @adamgorney @GregBiggins @GregSmithRivals @ChadSimmons_ @bashagridiron @CoachTKelly1 @CoachBabcock_"
He is a 6-foot-5 frame that measures in at 330 pounds, which is only one of the many reasons schools want him. The other reason is the fact that he is one of the better players on the interior offensive line, and according to 247Sports Composite, he is the fourth-best player in the state and the 18th-best interior offensive lineman and inside the top 350 recruits overall.
The Wildcats are hopeful that they can get him on campus so they can start to build a relationship with the in-state prospect.
Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right here!