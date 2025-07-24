EXCLUSIVE: Isaiah Rasheed Details His Recruiting Updates
The Arizona Wildcats have been targeting many different players in the recruiting classes, as they are targeting far more than the 2026 recruiting class. The Arizona Wildcats have done a great job landing a large majority of their top targets in the class, including the quarterback position.
The Wildcats have picked up a commitment from their top QB target in the 2026 recruiting class. That prospect is Oscar Rios. Rios is one of the top players in the 2026 recruiting class, and the highest-rated commit for the Wildcats in the class. He is one of the top QBs who is committed and in the nation. He resides inside the top-10 of the QB rankings, and is one of the most talked about prospects.
The Wildcats are one of the better teams when it comes to recruiting the QB position, as they have already started to look at that position heavily in the 2027 class.
Isaiah Rasheed is one of the players that they have offered at this time. Rasheed is one of the top players in the class, and has plenty of talent to land himself at a D1 program. Rasheed recently caught up with Arizona Wildcats On SI to detail his current recruitment and his relationship with the Arizona Wildcats at this time.
"I unfortunately wasn’t able to get out to Arizona for a camp this season," the talented recruit stated when speaking to Arizona Wildcats On SI about the fact he didn't attend an Arizona camp.
He detailed which coach he speaks with the most. The coach he speaks with the most is one of the most popular coaches on the staff.
"The last I’ve heard from Arizona was through coach Alonzo Carter when he came to my school, and I’ve messaged him through Twitter," the talented prospect stated.
Has the prospect been on campus yet?
"So far we haven’t got the chance to schedule a visit out to Arizona."
The talented prospect talked about what the latest offer is for him at this time. The most recent offer is from a very popular program.
"My recent offer from Texas Tech is the latest update in my recruitment. Coach McGuire and I frequently have conversations over the phone.
What is next for the talented recruit? He explained his next step with Arizona Wildcats On SI.
"To find a college that feels like home, and to build great relationships with coaches."
