EXCLUSIVE: Adonyae Brown Shares Arizona Recruiting Updates
Arizona Wildcats have been targeting many different players from all over the place as they look to bring in the best of the best when it comes to their recruiting classes. One of the classes that they have been targeting and heavily is the class of 2027, as a large majority of their targets have already committed to them in the 2026 cycle. They have landed many of their top targets, but will continue to recruit a few players in the 2026 cycle. But due to the fact that a large amount of their targets are already committed, they can take their focus and apply it in other places.
One of the positions that they have been targeting heavily is the running back position. They have been targeting many different players. This includes Adonyae Brown, who is one of the top players in the class.
He holds offers from many different programs, including the Arizona Wildcats, the UNLV Rebels, the Sacramento State Hornets, and more.
The talented prospect caught up with Arizona Wildcats On SI to detail his current recruiting updates.
“Well, I haven't heard from them that much,” the Arizona Wildcats prospect stated when speaking to Arizona Wildcats On SI about his latest updates around the Arizona program."
The Wildcats have a single coach who has connected with him the most. He detailed which coach, that is, as the coach he connects with the most is a popular coach on the staff.
“The coach I connect with the most is Coach Alonzo Carter, we connect over messages.”
Has there been any talks about visiting for the prospect when it comes to any program or Arizona?
“Right now we havent talked much about visits. I’ve just been focused on this upcoming season.”
There have been a pair of schools that have contacted him the most as of now. Those two schools are some of the most underrated programs in the nation. This includes the Sacramento State program, which is one of the most hyped up programs in the last year or two. They aren’t getting the Colorado level of hype, but if you remember the hype that Deion Sanders led Jackson State had it is on the same level.
“The schools to contact me the most is Wyoming and Sac State.”
The talented prospect is unsure what is next for him in his recruitment, as he has hopes of finding a home sooner rather than later.
“I’m not sure I just want to find a place where I can call home and able to fit in perfectly.”
