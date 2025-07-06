Arizona Wildcats Insider Podcast: Breaking Down Football Commitments
The month of June was a busy recruiting period for Arizona football as head coach Brent Brennan and his staff hauled in 11 of the current 19 commitments following official visits to Tucson.
It was a busy Saturday afternoon for Arizona’s coaching staff after landing a commitment from defensive lineman Keytrin Harris and then seeing three-star defensive lineman Manoah Faupusa joining the class by announcing his commitment to the program.
Arizona has been landing big recruiting wins over major programs and it is in large part to the efforts of offensive coordinator Seth Doege and defensive line coach Joe Salave’a. Those two have helped increase the recruiting reach for UA and getting the program into doors that it struggled to before.
When looking at this recruitment, the major thing that played in the Wildcats hands was the work that Salave’a put into getting Harris to take two official visits.
When talking to numerous recruits, the No. 1 thing they talk about is the family atmosphere and how it feels like being at home. Well, the only way you get to see that and understand that is if the coaches are able to get them to take a visit.
So, credit Salave’a and the staff for getting Harris on campus twice and showing him what the community and university has to offer incoming players that are looking to call a place home for the next 3-to-4 years.
Then, Hutchison goes over Arizona baseball adding an Oregon State transfer that will face his former team in Surprise to open the 2026 season. He details the direction of the program and how things are looking bright in the desert.
