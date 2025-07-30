Arizona Commits to Know From California
The Arizona Wildcats have many different commitments in the 2026 class, with a large majority of them coming from out west, including the state of California. Here are some names from the state of California that fans should take note of at this time in the 2026 cycle.
Oscar Rios - Committed to the Arizona Wildcats From California
Rios is one of the better players in the class, and holds a special place in the class because of his position. For those of you who don't know, Rios is the QB commit for the Arizona Wildcats in the state of California, and he committed to them over a California college program.
That program being the UCLA Bruins who were very disappointed when they didn't land him after being the leader a large majority of his recruitment. Rios has been committed to the Wildcats for over a month now, and has remained solid in his commitment. It would come as no shock if the Bruins attempted to stick their nose back in this thing.
Brandon Smith - Committed to the Arizona Wildcats From California
He feels at ease with his college decision he has detailed with Arizona Wildcats On SI in the past. He is the running back commit for Coach Alonzo Carter and he will likely remain that way.
"I feel at ease with my decision and grateful for that feeling. After my official visit, I knew I wanted to commit. The city of Tucson embraces all of the Wildcats sports team, beautiful campus and most of the people I met were friendly. But what I look forward to is the brotherhood of the running back room. Everyone has a different skill set but the same winning vision of the program," the new Arizona Wildcats commit stated when speaking to Arizona Wildcats On SI.
Manoah Fapusa - Committed to the Arizona Wildcats From California
Fapusa was a huge get for the Wildcats in the month of July following a successful official visit with the Wildcats.
He detailed his visit in the past.
"I think what made this trip special was the family environment, all the coaches brought their wives and kids and it was great being around family, but also they had my boy since youth ball Dash Fifita on his OV as well, playing with him and being as close as we are definitely played a part in how successful this visit was!"
