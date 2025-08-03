EXCLUSIVE: In-State Arizona Target Kacey Allen Jr. Talks Recruitment
Kacey Allen Jr. is one of the nation's most intriguing 2028 recruits. He has offers from many different programs, and is one of the better players in the state of Arizona, which led the Wildcats to offer him early in the recruiting cycle.
He recently caught up with Arizona Wildcats On SI to provide the latest in his recruitment.
"I really like the University of Arizona. I’ve had the chance to learn more about the school, and everything I’ve seen so far has been impressive. The campus is beautiful, and I’ve heard great things about the culture and the energy around the program. From a football standpoint, Arizona has a solid foundation and continues to grow, and it’s definitely a program on the rise. Another big plus is that it’s close to home, which would allow my family to be part of the journey. I think it could be a great fit for me, both academically and athletically," the Arizona Wildcats target stated when speaking to Arizona Wildcats On SI
The talented prospect has many different coaches he is hopeful to build a relationship with, including Coach Brett Arce.
"When the time comes, I’d love the opportunity to start building a relationship with Coach Brett at Arizona. I’ve heard a lot of good things about him, and I believe he’s someone I could learn a lot from. Nationally, one of the coaches I’m hopeful to connect with is someone from the Texas Longhorns program. That’s a school with a rich football tradition, and it would be exciting to get on their radar. I’m just staying focused, working hard, and trusting that the right opportunities will come with time."
Has he started to look into visiting any programs?
"I don’t have any visit dates set just yet. Right now, my main focus is on preparing for the upcoming season. As opportunities and invites come in, I’ll definitely be looking at visit options, especially at schools that are showing interest. Arizona is definitely high on the list of programs I’d like to visit when the time is right."
What is the latest in Allen's recruitment recently?
"Recruiting has been picking up, and I’m grateful for every opportunity I’ve received so far. I currently hold offers from Colorado State, the University of Arizona, and Northern Arizona University. It means a lot to be recognized by these programs, and I’m staying hungry to earn more as the season progresses. I’m not close to making a commitment yet—I’m really just enjoying the process, putting in the work, and letting my play speak for itself. This season is big for me in terms of getting more exposure and continuing to grow on and off the field."
He provided what is next for him in his recruitment and his high school season, as he has plenty of time to grow in both aspects.
"As a member of the Class of 2028, I know there’s still a long road ahead, but I’m excited about what’s to come. The next step for me is having a strong season with my team, continuing to improve in every area of my game, and gaining more attention from coaches across the country. I’m focused on the now—competing, leading, and making every rep count. I believe that if I keep doing the right things, the rest will take care of itself."
