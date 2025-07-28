What is Brett Arce's Importance to Arizona Recruiting?
There are not many Wildcats remaining to be one of the better recruiting teams in the nation, and that comes out a plethora of different positions as they have landed many of their top targets in the 2026 class and a variety of different places and high schools.
While a large majority of their targets come from inside the state of Arizona, they can flex out to various of different states that way they can bring the best of the best from all over the world and not just inside one specific state. This is what makes them such an elite program when it comes to recruiting prospects.
The Wildcats are one of the better recruiting programs for the defense size of the ball, as they have many great assistant coaches. They recruit extremely well on the defensive line and the linebacker spot, but where they really make their money is at the safety position with a guy Brett Arce, recruiting well.
Arce is one of the better position coaches on the staff and brings a lot to the table. He’s arguably one of the best positional coaches at the safety position across the nation. It connects extremely well with the recruits in the high school scene.
This is a coach who isn’t afraid to go to a plethora of different states and bring in the best prospects at the position, nor is he afraid to recruit other positions like the cornerback position just to help out other positional coaches, while his main focus is the safety position. He is all about helping others, which makes him the ultimate team player on the staff and one of the best positional coaches in the nation overall.
Unfortunately, at this time they have yet to land a safety commit in the 2026 class however, that is expected to change which isn’t due to the Coach but was due to the simple fact that a lot of them are going to other programs.
Sometimes the flow of traffic can be tough for certain programs, and that is the situation that the Arizona Wildcats are in with the position in the 2026 class however, that doesn’t mean that they’re doomed.
He will continue to be one of the better coaches on the staff and has plenty of potential to continue his dominance on the recruiting scene as fans. Hope to see him land a safety soon.