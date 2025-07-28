What is Alonzo Carter's Importance to Arizona Recruiting
Arizona Wildcats have a bunch of great coaches who do great jobs when it comes to being on the field calling please or when it comes to coaching up their players, but one thing that has yet to be talked about is how well the job they do when it comes to recruiting high school athletes to come join them and be the next Arizona Wildcats great.
The Wildcats recruit, a plethora of different positions, very well, including the running back position, which is a position that they recruit extremely well across a plethora of different classes.
While there are many people to think about their success at the running back position when it comes to the high school level, one person to think of for sure is associate head coach and assistant to the head coach Alonzo Carter. Carter is also the running backs coach for the Wildcats, which makes him a very reasonable person for the job, as he brings in many different talented recruits from all over the place.
He has been recruiting a plethora of different running backs from a variety of different recruiting classes. He has already landed a running back in the 2026 recruiting class. He landed in one of their targets in Brandon Smith.
Smith is an extremely talented running back who brings a lot to the table and is one of the top players at the position in his class. He is an elusive bruiser who isn’t afraid to run you over, but at the same time can use his elusiveness to give himself more space.
The Wildcats have been targeting far more than Smith as they’ve offered many different prospects at the position in the 2028 recruiting class and the 2027 recruiting class as I continue to build on the recruiting board that has yet to be finalized and won’t be finalized for quite some time with the 2026 class still being the main priority for majority of the nation.
Thankfully, for the Wildcats, Carter remains to be one of the best running back coaches in the nation, and that comes with perks as he is one of the better running back recruiters in the nation as well with plenty of potential to bring the best players in the nation and a player of different classes to the state of Arizona to be the next great Wildcat.
