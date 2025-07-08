Fans React To Brayden Robinson Choosing Notre Dame Over Arizona
The Wildcats have started to dig through the recruits that remain uncommitted as they look to piece together one of their best recruiting classes in recent memory.
They have recently landed many of their top targets on their board. They landed Oscar Rios, who was their No. 1 prospect at the QB position, as they went into the state of California and beat out the UCLA Bruins for the Downey High School star.
They also went out and landed Keytrin Harris over the UCLA Bruins and company. Most recently they landed the very talented Khalil Sanogo from the state of Texas. he attends Mansfield Legacy High School and committed to the Wildcats over the North Carolina Tar Heels, California Golden Bears, UNLV Rebels, and many more schools.
That commitment happened on Sunday, as they were hopeful to land Sanogo and another talented prospect by the name of Brayden Robinson.
Robinson ultimately ended up committed to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The Fighting Irish went out and gained the commitment of someone who was in their top rankings in terms of an athlete, takin away a potential piece for the Wildcats.
The very talented prospect will be a difference maker for the Fighting Irish and is one of the better players in their recruiting class. He is listed as a four-star prospect by both Rivals and 247Sports composite. He is one of the fastest recruits in the nation and can use his speed to break away to be one of the better players at the next level.
Fans were quick to hare their reactions, as the Fighting Irish express their joy for the newest commitment in their class. Here is what some of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish fans had to say on Robinson's commitment post that he made on his X page and the post made by Hayes Fawcett.
"No one is hotter than the Irish right now. Marcus Freeman lapping folks," one college football fan stated.
A Notre Dame fan stated, "Keep it up, coach. We believe in you! Great job on the field and on the recruiting trail! Looking forward to a big year!"
Another Notre Dame Fighting Irish fan said, "Quick6ix to the house for another Notre Dame Touchdown! Can't hardly wait to hear that being called over ND's stadium speakers! GO IRISH!"
