Fans React to Prince Williams' Commitment To Arizona
The Arizona Wildcats recently landed a huge player in the 2026 recruiting class. That player was Oscar Rios, who would do far more for the Arizona Wildcats than just come in as their top commit and as their lone QB commit in the class. He would bring more guys with him, as many commits started to flood in following his commitment.
This is on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball. The talented recruit helped bring in multiple commits, including a player who committed on the Fourth Of July. The Wildcats had something extra to celebrate on Friday after one of their top remaining targets in the claxss committed.
That player being Prince Williams. Williams is a very talented prospect who held offers from. mnay schools. He is an EDGE rusher from Bishop Gorman High School. he ios alos one of the better players in the state of Nevada as a whole. The talented recruit took multiple official visits, as he officially visited the Utah Utes, BYU Cougars, and the Arizona Wildcats.
Despite many believing he was a BYU lean, he decided to pull the trigger and commit to the Arizona WIldcats. This was a great decision for him, as he will now come in and be a top prospect at his position for the Wildcats, who seemed to be in desperate need to land Williams as a whole.
Williams is a very talented player and is the 6th highest-rated commit in the class, according to 247Sports. He is one of the three-star commits that they were hopeful to land and they did just taht on Friday.
The Wildcats will remaind one of the better teams in the world of recruiting, as many fans are fired up for what is to come. It didn't take long for fans to comment on Williams' social media to share their thoughts. Arizona Wildcats On SI picked out multiple of the top replies to his commitment announcement to share with the readers and the viewers as a whole. here are what some of the fans stated on his commitment post on Friday.
"Aye congrats man!!! Just hope you won’t hate BYU too much when we play y'all, one fan said.
Another fan stated, "Congrats Prince excited to see you soon. God’s favor and Blessings on your journey."
"Welcome home my dude," said another fan.
