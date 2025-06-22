EXCLUSIVE: 2028 Cornerback Recaps Arizona Wildcats Offer
The Arizona Wildcats have been offering many prospects in a plethora of different classes and states. One of the classes that they have offered multiple prospects in is the class of 2028. This includes 2028 cornerback Odell Simms from Millikan High School in Long Beach, California.
Simms holds offers from many schools, including the Washington Huskies, the Utah Utes, and the Arizona Wildcats. Simms would then catch up with Arizona Wildcats On SI to discuss his offer, his top schools, which coaches he hopes to build a relationship with on the Arizona staff, and more.
"It really means a lot to me and my family. They are excited that I am getting an offer by home," the Arizona Wildcats 2028 prospect stated when speaking to Arizona Wildcats On SI about his offer.
There are multiple outstanding coaches on this football staff, including many of the defensive coaches. Simms believes the same thing as one of the coaches he is looking forward to speaking with and building a relationship with the most is Chip Viney. Viney is currently the defensive backs coach at Arizona.
"I'm really looking forward to building a relationship with both Coach Chip and Coach Tariq."
Visiting the Wildcats isn't as far off for the prospect in California, as it is for others. He is planning to visit sooner rather than later.
"I plan to visit during this off-season. I want to visit so I can get to know the coaching staff," the Arizona Wildcats 2028 cornerback prospect from the state of California stated when talking with Arizona Wildcats On SI.
There are many schools that have started to stand out for the talented prospect in his recruiting process, despite it being extremely early in his process. Amongst this list is the Arizona Wildcats.
"Arizona, Nevada, Washington, and Colorado State," the talented prospect confirmed with Arizona Wildcats On SI.
There are many things that can come to mind when someone thinks about the Arizona Wildcats. This includes the heat.
"First thing I think about is the heat out there."
As mentioned, there are many schools that have started to stand out. With Arizona standing out thus far, the 2028 cornerback confirmed where the Wildcats stand as a whole, with a reassuring claim that states the Wildcats remain a top program.
"Right now they are top 3 on my board."
Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click here!