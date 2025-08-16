Are the Wildcats in the Running for Austin Coles?
The Arizona Wildcats have been looking to recruit the best of the best in a variety of different classes. This staff has made it a point to recruit many different players at the wide receiver position, as they have been targeting the position, and they will be looking to get the best pass catchers in the nation.
The wide receivers they have been targeting have come from a plethora of different classes, including the 2026 class, where they have landed, including RJ Mosley, who is one of the better players on the outside. He is a huge frame, and is committed to them to play wide receiver quite early on.
They also added Caleb "The Jet" Smith from the 2026 class, which is one of the better slot guys you could ask for when it comes to their recruiting board. The Wildcats have many different commits in the class, but they have yet to land a commitment at the wide receiver position, as well as the remainder of the positions in the 2027 class.
The Wildcats have many different teams that are battling for many of their top targets in the class. The Wildcats are targeting many different 2027 wide receivers, including Austin "AC" Coles, who is one of the better players in the nation. Coles is a prospect from the state of Illinois. The Illinois high school football wide receiver is one of the better players in the area overall, and plays high school football at Barrington High School in Barrington, Illinois.
He has many different offers at this time, as he holds offers from schools like the in-state Illinois Fighting Illini, the Florida Gators, the Ole Miss Rebels, the Michigan State Spartans, and, of course, the Arizona Wildcats.
He has detailed his offer in the past when speaking to Arizona Wildcats On SI about his Arizona Wildcats offer.
"It’s feels great, it’s a school that I hadn’t had on my radar, but I really like how they use their TE’s," Cole stated when speaking to Arizona Wildcats On SI about his surprise offer from the Big 12 program.
The Wildcats still have many different teams they will have to beat out for the talented prospect. Coles has yet to announce his visit schedule, but the Wildcats will hope to be one of the teams to host him.
The Wildcats are absolutely in this recruitment, even if they aren't exactly the leader, although it is quite hard to determine who would be the leader at this time.
