Three Arizona Wildcats DL Targets to Know
The Arizona Wildcats have been targeting a plethora of different positions, but they have fell short at time, which makes this position extremely tough to judge, as they hope to bring the best guys on their board to the Wildcats program.
The Wildcats were targeting a very talented defensive lineman, who committed to a program on Friday, but the decision didn't go the Wildcats way. Instead the decision went to the North Carolina Tar Heels, which makes up for their 35th commitment in the class. This is something that confirms the toughness of recruiting against Bill Belichick.
The Wildcats are looking to land some of the better prospects that remain uncommitted as Arizona Wildcats On SI provides the latest names to take a look at that are currently uncommitted at the defensive line position group. Here are the three names that you should know following Viliami Moala's Friday commitment that will take him to Chapel Hill.
Ejay Tapeni - Uncommitted
Tapeni is one of the top targets that remains uncommitted at this time. He is one of the better players in the class in general with a ceiling that is nearly uncompareable. He holds offers form many different schools, and has visited many different schools. One of the schools that has offered him other that the Arizona Wildcats is the Boise State Broncos, who remains to be one of the most intriguing teams in the nation following an electric season from Ashton Jeanty and of course the blue football field. The only team that he visited officially is Arizona. This is worth mentioning, as this could be viewed as an advantage.
Bronx Letuligasenoa - Uncommitted
The talented prospect remains uncommitted and has yet to find a home with a program. The talented defensive lineman didn't take an official visit during the official visit portion of the off-season. This could turn out to be the biggest toss up recruitment, as it is hard to get a read on his status.
Tavion Atkinson - Uncommitted
Atkinson has yet to commit, but the Arizona Wildcats are definitely the leader here, as this remains to be his only offer. He is one of the popular JUCO players that will be on his way to a D1 college sooner rather than later. Atkinson has many different talented traits, and will be a force on Saturdays.
