EXCLUSIVE: Trey Finney Recaps His Wildcats Offer
Trey Finney is a 2028 prospect from St. Prius X High School in the state of Texas. He holds offers from many schools, including the Arizona Wildcats. The Wildcats target recently caught up with Arizona Wildcats On SI to detail his offer and more information that comes with the offer as a whole.
"Getting offered by the University of Arizona feels like a mix of excitement and happiness. It’s a validation of all the hard work I've put in," Finney stated when speaking to Arizona Wildcats On SI.
There are many great coaches on the Arizona Wildcats staff. This includes Bobby Wade who he is hopeful to build a relationship with along the way of his recruitment.
"I’m really excited about the opportunity to build a relationship with Coach Wade. From what I’ve heard about his coaching style and his commitment to developing players both on and off the field, I can sense that this partnership will be incredibly rewarding. I’m looking forward to learning from his experience, receiving constructive feedback, and growing in my skills. Establishing a solid connection with him will not only enhance my performance but also create a supportive environment where we can work together towards our common goals. I believe that our collaboration will make a meaningful impact on my journey as an athlete."
Visiting the Arizona Wildcats is in the air for the prospect who releases a possible timeline.
"Yes, I plan on visiting the campus after the season. I look forward to that experience."
What about the schools standing out? The prospect explains how he is still exploring his options.
"At the moment, I’m taking my time to explore all my options. It’s an exciting yet challenging phase, as there are so many paths to consider. I want to ensure that the choice I make aligns with my goals and aspirations. By keeping my options open, I can weigh the unique offerings of each school without rushing into a decision. This approach allows me the freedom to find the RIGHT FIT, one that can truly support my growth and learning journey."
What comes to mind when the prospect thinks of Arizona?
"The state is known not just for iconic landmarks like the Grand Canyon, and its commitment to education. Arizona's warm climate allows for year-round outdoor activities, fostering a unique blend of academic and recreational opportunities that enrich the overall school experience."
